Movate Acquires Solomo to Strengthen Salesforce and AI Capabilities in Healthcare

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience (CX) services, today announced the acquisition of Solomo, a premier Salesforce, data and AI consulting company with deep specialization in the healthcare sector. This strategic move positions Movate well to significantly enhance its capabilities in delivering AI-driven platform solutions and strengthening its position within the Salesforce ecosystem.

In recent times, Movate has been strengthening its ability to deliver enterprise-grade agentic AI solutions grounded in real-time, reliable data and has been seeing escalating demand for advanced and integrated AI platforms to solve business challenges. Solomo is known for its expertise in comprehensive Salesforce-driven solutions focused on data cloud and AI integration in the healthcare industry. By combining Movate's AI-driven CX, digital capabilities, and full-stack Salesforce services with Solomo's deep Salesforce expertise, specialized certifications, regulatory compliance strengths, and secure cloud architectures in the healthcare sector, Movate will be able to offer more comprehensive and contextual solutions that bridge the gap between enterprise data, CRM, and practical AI applications through a platform-driven approach, while further strengthening its focus on the healthcare industry.

"Our acquisition of Solomo, alongside our recent acquisition of Prescience, further strengthens our position as an AI-driven transformation partner," said Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate. "AI is reshaping enterprises, and clients need partners who can elevate experiences through data, automation, and AI at scale. By integrating Solomo's deep Salesforce and healthcare domain expertise with Movate's AI suite, we can help clients adopt AI confidently and responsibly across their organizations while strengthening our ability to deliver smarter decisions, streamlined workflows, and intelligent platforms for global enterprises."

"This acquisition is a clear and powerful demonstration of our commitment to our long-term AI strategy," said Pradyumna Shirahatti, Chief Business Officer of Movate. "We view Salesforce as a key element of our broader AI strategy, and we firmly believe that Agentforce is a complete AI platform for the enterprise, which is precisely why we are aggressively doubling down on Salesforce. The Solomo acquisition is a critical step in accelerating that mission."

Dan Kauppi, CEO of Solomo, expressed equal excitement, stating, "Being a part of Movate will help us to deliver sophisticated data and AI solutions to more enterprises worldwide. Movate's scale, global presence, and complementary service portfolio offer an incredible opportunity for growth. I couldn't be more excited about our future."

This acquisition firmly positions Movate as a formidable Salesforce and AI partner for healthcare organizations seeking accelerated digital transformation, smarter customer experiences, and modernized data foundations.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to redefining the industry through a challenger mindset, an AI-first strategy, and an outcome-driven approach. It partners with growth-driven enterprises through a global workforce of 12,000+ Movators across 20 locations, supported by a gig network of technology experts in 60 countries speaking 100+ languages.

Powered by its W(AI)VE™ framework and MovateAI suite, the company helps enterprises accelerate AI transformation with a balanced "Human + AI" approach. This unique model drives engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and measurable business impact. This innovation DNA and proven expertise have made Movate one of the most awarded and analyst-recognized companies in its revenue range.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About Solomo:

Solomo has been a trusted cloud-based digital solutions provider since 2017, known for its integrity, partnership-first mindset, and commitment to outstanding customer experiences. The company supports leading healthcare providers across the U.S., as well as enterprise clients in manufacturing, financial services, consulting, and other major industries.

Solomo accelerates digital transformation by building and executing data-driven strategies that enhance patient acquisition and provider relationship management for healthcare call centers and field sales teams. With deep expertise in Salesforce, Tableau, Snowflake, and AWS, Solomo's consultants deliver solutions that boost operational efficiency, increase productivity, and elevate overall business performance.

To know more, visit: https://www.solomo.io/

