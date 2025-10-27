Movate Appoints Arvind J as Global CHRO to Lead Workforce Transformation for the AI Era

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Movate, a global leader in digital technology and customer experience (CX) services, today announced the appointment of Arvind J (AJ) as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, AJ will lead Movate's global people and culture agenda, driving strategic initiatives that enhance organizational agility, leadership capability, and AI-enabled employee engagement across geographies. He will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen AI-powered talent ecosystems and build a future-ready workforce aligned with Movate's AI-first growth vision.

Arvind J, CHRO at Movate

With over two decades of global HR leadership experience, AJ has worked across publicly traded and private equity-backed professional services organizations, driving large scale people transformation and cultural evolution. He has successfully built and scaled HR and recruitment operations across India, APAC, the Middle East, and the Americas, enabling workforce capability, leadership excellence, and inclusive growth. Recognized for guiding executive teams through complex business transformations including mergers and acquisitions, organizational redesign, and digital workforce transitions, AJ brings deep expertise in employee experience, leadership development, talent strategy, compensation, global mobility, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB).

Prior to joining Movate, AJ served as the Global CHRO at Mastek, where he aligned people strategy with business growth priorities across global markets. He has also held senior leadership roles at DMI, CMS IT Services, Cisco Systems, Wipro Technologies, and Ramco Systems, where he played a pivotal role in building empowered and adaptive workforces.

Speaking on the appointment, Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "We are delighted to welcome AJ to the Movate leadership team. His deep understanding of global people dynamics, combined with his experience in guiding organizations through transformation and growth, aligns perfectly with our AI-first vision of building a digitally empowered and intelligent workforce. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our people agenda, fostering AI-driven innovation in HR, and ensuring we continue to attract, develop, and retain world-class talent globally."

"The HR landscape is evolving rapidly, with AI transforming how we connect, engage, and grow," said Arvind . "At Movate, this presents an incredible opportunity to build smarter, more human-centered experiences for our people. I'm excited to partner with our teams globally on this transformative journey to enrich our culture, elevate talent, and reimagine what's possible together."

Movate remains focused on delivering innovative solutions to clients while nurturing a culture of collaboration, agility, and excellence. With AJ on board, the company is poised to continue its momentum in building a future-ready workforce that drives sustainable business outcomes and reinforces Movate's vision of being an AI-first, people-centered organization.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to redefining the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and an unwavering focus on client outcomes. The company partners with ambitious, growth-driven enterprises across industries, helping them stay ahead through a diverse workforce of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations, and a gig network of thousands of technology experts in 60 countries, speaking more than 100 languages. With this scale and expertise, Movate has become one of the most awarded and analyst-recognized companies in its revenue range.

Through its W(AI)VE™ framework, Movate enables enterprises to amplify growth with AI, driving engineering excellence, operational efficiency, and measurable business impact. The company helps organizations embrace AI-first strategies, challenge the ordinary, and become truly outcome-driven.

MovateAI, the company's enterprise AI suite, establishes a strong foundation for modern businesses by enabling seamless human-AI collaboration across functions. Adaptive, modular, and scalable, it integrates with existing architectures to deliver tailored insights, accelerated performance, and lasting competitive advantage.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

