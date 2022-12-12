MOVIN awarded 'Express Logistics Start-Up of the year' at CII Institute of Logistics SCALE Awards 2022

MOVIN recognized as a future-ready, tech-enabled logistics startup for its operational excellence

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVIN Express Private Limited, a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, has been awarded 'Express Logistics Start-Up of the Year' at the 9th Edition of CII Institute of Logistics' SCALE Awards 2022. The award recognized MOVIN as one of the fastest growing digital and tech-enabled logistics startups whose operational excellence and services makes it future-ready in the logistics sector. The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Friday, December 9th, 2022. The SCALE awards have been instituted by CII and enjoy a large number of participants which makes them the most coveted event among the logistics and supply chain fraternity.

With major differentiators like digital customer journeys starting from account creation, a daily MIS dashboard, and its transparent processes, MOVIN is creating new standards in the industry, aligned with the National Logistics Policy as proposed by the Government of India. MOVIN has curved a niche in the industry with reliability and transparency in its operations. Launched in May 2022, MOVIN covers 49 cities and 3000 pin codes across India's major commercial production and consumption centres through its Time and Day definite services.

Commenting on the recognition JB Singh, Director InterGlobe Enterprises and Board member MOVIN said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from such a distinguished organisation. This award is a testament of MOVIN's commitment towards high-performance culture leading to excellence & quality. The core of our operations is based on 4 pillars comprising People, Partners, Technology and Excellence. We follow the finest worldwide practices, paving the road for the future of logistics and we will continue to build industry practices that enable us to deliver lean and agile service to businesses across India."

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. Its pace and agility will match their ambitions, and its service levels will exceed their expectations. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services including a fully predictable, day-definite service, as well as express, time definite service across the country. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable and responsive operations. For more details, visit www.movin.in

