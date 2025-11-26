MSI Announces 'MSI Lucky Friday' Sale with Exciting Deals on Gaming & Productivity Laptops

~ MSI's Black Friday offers live from 23rd to 30th November on Amazon & Flipkart ~

~ Massive discounts up to 40% across gaming and non-gaming models starting INR 33,990/- ~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator and business laptops, has announced its 'MSI Lucky Friday' Black Friday Sale, bringing exciting offers on some of its most popular laptop series. The week-long sale, live from 23rd to 30th November 2025, will be available on Amazon and Flipkart, offering customers an opportunity to upgrade to premium performance at never-seen-before pricing.

The MSI Lucky Friday sale features blockbuster offers across Gaming and Non-Gaming line-ups, with discounts of up to 40% on select models.

Speaking on announcement, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said "Black Friday has become one of the most anticipated shopping moments for Indian consumers and MSI is proud to participate with some of the strongest offers. This year, we are pushing the bar even higher with a sharper focus on our most loved models and wide availability across Amazon and Flipkart. Whether you're upgrading for studies, content creation, work, or high-octane gaming, this is the best time to experience MSI's performance ecosystem at its most powerful and most accessible"

For more details on the offers: https://msi.gm/SBB2BCFE

In addition to the 'Lucky Friday' Sale, MSI is also rolling out exclusive offers for purchases made through our official MSI Laptop Brand Stores. Customers can enjoy a complimentary MSI backpack bundle along with a special warranty extension, available only on select models purchased directly from the brand store. These benefits provide added value and make the in-store purchase experience even more rewarding for all customers.

For more details on the in store offers: https://in.msi.com/Landing/msi-laptop-brand-store/nb

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which you can pick the one that best suits your needs!

MSI Gaming Laptops

Model Specifications Promotional Price Katana 15 B13UDXK-2401IN Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / 16GB DDR5/1TB INR 74,990/- Thin 15 B13UC-1805IN / 125IN Intel Core i5-13420H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /16GB DDR4/ 512GB INR 61,990/- Thin 15 B13UC-1804IN / 124IN 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13620H /NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /16GB DDR4 /512GB INR 69,990/- Thin A15 B7UC-104IN / 488IN NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS /16GB DDR5/ 1TB INR 62,990/- Thin A15 B7UC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS / GDDR6 4GB/16GB DDR5/512GB INR 69,990/59,990/- Vector A18 HX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 / AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX /32GB DDR5/ 1TB INR 2,64,990/- Katana 15 HX Intel Core i5 14450HX / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 /16GB DDR5/ 512GB INR 97,990/-

MSI Business & Productivity Laptops

Model Specifications Promotional Price Modern 14 C7M-284IN / 105IN AMD Radeon/ AMD Ryzen 5 730U / 8GB DDR4 / 512GB INR 38,990/- Modern 14 C13M-115IN Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U / UHD Graphics / 8 GB DDR4 / 512GB INR 33,990/- Modern 14 C12MO-1400IN Intel 12th Gen. i5-1235U / Iris Xe Graphics / 4GBx2 DDR4 / 512GB INR 40,990/- Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VEG-071IN Intel Core Ultra 7 155H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 / 16GBx2 LPDDR5 /1TB INR 1,39,990/- Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VFG-070IN Intel Core Ultra 7 155H / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 / LPDDR5 / 1TB INR 1,49,990/- Modern 14 C13M-116IN / 117IN / 119IN Intel 13th Gen. Core i5 1334U / Iris Xe Graphics / 16GB DDR4 / 512GB INR 45,990/- Modern 14 C7M AMD Radeon / AMD Ryzen 5 7530U/8GBx2 DDR4/512GB INR 41,990/-

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

