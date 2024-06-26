MSI laptops celebrates 20 years of pushing boundaries and redefining the portable experiences in Mumbai

India continues to be the largest market in Asia – clocked 120% growth last year and aims for 2X growth in 2024

MSI plans to launch 100 more SKUs by 2025

The MSI 'Claw' to go on sale in India soon

This milestone was also commemorated by extending a long-term collaboration with Croma across 35 branches

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leader in the world of gaming solutions and laptops marked the 20th Anniversary of MSI Laptops with a grand celebration and exhibition of some of the most groundbreaking innovations from the brand at Infinity Mall in Malad, Mumbai on 21st & 22nd June 2024. The event saw a presence of 2000+ attendees, who had an opportunity to immerse themselves in MSI's innovations firsthand.

With India continuing to be MSI's best performing market in Asia, the brand announced its further plans for expansion in the market. MSI, which currently operates in three major categories – Gaming, Creators and B&P series, with gaming leading the lion's share aims to achieve a 2X growth by the end of 2024. Currently having 30 laptop experience centers across eminent markets like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Pune, the brand intends to increase this number to 50 stores by the end of the year. Furthermore, in line with the positive performance of MSI and increasing popularity in the premium high end laptops segment RTX 4070 & above, the brand plans addition to its existing 200 SKUs and aims at launching 100 more by the end of 2025.

As part of the celebration, MSI also announced significantly expanding its retail footprint through a strategic partnership with Croma, one of India's leading electronics retailers. This collaboration will be demonstrated across 35 key Croma branches in markets such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Hyderabad amongst others.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager for MSI said, "Our 20th Anniversary celebration marks MSI's commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional computing experiences. India continues to be one of the leading and key focus markets for us and we will continue to expand our network further to cater to a larger consumer base by launching more innovative and affordable options. We also aim to expand our experience centers to offer our consumers a more immersive and hands-on experience with the brand."

MSI has been in India for over 10 years, providing a blend of luxury aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and extreme performance with a special focus on customer satisfaction. Apart from selling via its experience centers, the brand's products are also available on Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Currently, the brand has a presence in all the metro and tier I cities of the country and it plans to penetrate deeper into tier II.

