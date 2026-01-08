MSITEK Announces Launch of the MSITEK-SAP University Alliance to Transform Higher Education and Build India's Future-Ready Workforce

MSITEK Introduces SAP-Integrated Academic Programs to Bridge India's Employability Gap

Through the MSITEK–SAP University Alliance, institutions can now embed SAP curriculum, global certifications and enterprise-grade learning pathways within degree programs.

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSITEK, a global SAP Gold Partner with a decade of experience delivering SAP solutions across continents, today announced the launch of the MSITEK–SAP University Alliance, a transformative higher-education initiative designed to equip India's students with industry-ready digital skills through SAP-integrated academic programs.

SAP is one of the world's most influential enterprise technology providers. The company has over 52 years of innovation, supports 420,000+ customers across 190+ countries, serves 299 million+ cloud users, and powers 87 percent of global commerce, valued at over $46 trillion annually. SAP is also used by 97 percent of the top 100 largest companies in the world, making SAP proficiency one of the most critical skills for graduates entering the digital economy.

As Indian enterprises accelerate their adoption of cloud ERP, automation and analytics, the gap between what universities teach and what employers expect continues to widen. Businesses want graduates who understand digital processes, enterprise systems and real-world data flows, not just theoretical concepts. Traditional academic programs struggle to provide this practical exposure at scale.

The MSITEK–SAP University Alliance bridges this gap by enabling universities to embed SAP curriculum, SAP Learning Hub, live practice systems and global certification pathways directly into degree structures. Students gain hands-on experience with technologies that run the world's largest enterprises, significantly improving their employability.

Speaking on the launch, Sheelam Maurya, Managing Partner at MSITEK, said:

"India is entering a decade where digital capability will define competitiveness, both for enterprises and for the workforce. Through the MSITEK–SAP University Alliance, we are enabling universities to integrate industry-grade SAP learning into their core curriculum so that students graduate with real skills, real exposure and real confidence. This initiative reflects MSITEK's commitment to building a future-ready India where talent is equipped not just to participate in the digital economy, but to lead it."

The alliance introduces university-ready pathways including B.Tech in Cloud ERP, MBA in Cloud ERP Management and specialised Post Graduate Diplomas in finance, HR, supply chain, production and AI. These programs combine instructor-led training, SAP Learning Hub access and global certification attempts with structured industry immersion and career enablement.

A key component of the initiative is the creation of a co-branded SAP Center of Excellence (CoE) within partner institutions. The CoE becomes a hub for digital learning, faculty development and innovation, supporting hackathons, guest lectures, industry interactions, and continuous SAP platform engagement. With SAP's ecosystem of 25,000+ global partners and its deep presence across 26 industries and 12 lines of business, students gain unparalleled exposure to enterprise realities.

Ameya Naik, Director – University Alliances at MSITEK, added:

"Our goal is to empower universities with an ecosystem that mirrors how global enterprises actually operate. By combining SAP's world-class curriculum with structured faculty enablement, live system access, internships and certification pathways, we are transforming academic programs into career-building experiences. This alliance ensures that students do not just learn concepts. They learn how to apply them on the same platforms used by the world's leading organisations. It is a major step toward elevating the quality and employability of graduates across India."

The initiative also aligns with NEP 2020's emphasis on industry integration, competency-based learning and technology-driven education. With SAP recognised globally as the world leader in ERP, and generating annual revenues of over €31.21 billion with 105,000 employees worldwide, integrating SAP into university programs gives students a decisive advantage in India's rapidly evolving job market.

The MSITEK–SAP University Alliance positions universities as strategic contributors to India's digital economy while giving students access to one of the most respected technology ecosystems in the world.

MSITEK invites universities across India to explore partnership opportunities and join this national movement to empower the next generation of digital talent.

About MSITEK

MSITEK is a global SAP Partner specialising in delivering innovative SAP solutions, digital transformation programs and enterprise technology services across industries. Founded in 2014, MSITEK has supported clients across multiple continents with end-to-end SAP implementations, cloud migrations, managed services and strategic consulting. The company is committed to enabling organisations and institutions to embrace intelligent technologies and unlock long-term value. Through its University Alliances division, MSITEK collaborates with higher-education institutions to build future-ready talent by integrating SAP learning ecosystems directly into academic programs. With a mission to empower both enterprises and students, MSITEK continues to drive digital excellence across India and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856599/MSITEK_Global__MSITEK__SAP_University_Alliance_banner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773648/Final_Break_logo_Logo.jpg