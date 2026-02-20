MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), India's first large-scale global platform dedicated to advancing climate solutions, announced the winners of the MCW Innovation Challenge 2026 on the final day of the convening, 19 Feb 2026, recognising eight high-impact climate innovators from India and the wider Global South, including two youth-led solutions. The awards were presented in the closing plenary by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Acharya Devvrat, in the presence of Minister for Environment and Climate Change Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar and other distinguished guests and partners.

Mumbai Climate Week Innovation Challenge 2026 announces eight high-impact climate innovation winners

MCW concluded the highly anticipated MCW Innovation Challenge, a flagship initiative designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate high-impact climate innovations from across India and the Global South. The program was structured to propel transformative ideas through a rigorous, multi-stage process involving application screening, expert jury evaluations, mentorship, and a final showcase during Mumbai Climate Week 2026.

This year's Challenge saw an exceptional response, with over 350 startups and young changemakers applying across critical climate domains, including water conservation, energy efficiency, mobility, sustainable materials, and carbon accounting. After multiple rounds of assessment, only 34 finalists advanced to the final stage. These finalists pitched live before an esteemed jury comprising capital market leaders, venture capitalists, sustainability experts, angel investors, consulting partners, and climate-tech founders, reflecting the strong industry participation and credibility of the Challenge.

Following the final jury evaluations, eight innovators were declared winners of the MCW Innovation Challenge 2026. These winners represent some of the most scalable and investment-ready solutions capable of accelerating India's climate transition and strengthening climate resilience. Among the eight, two winners emerged from the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, a dedicated track that empowers young changemakers aged 16 to 24. This youth-focused category offered early-stage innovators a platform to design practical, implementable climate solutions, reinforcing MCW's commitment to nurturing the next generation of climate leaders.

The MCW Innovation Challenge further strengthens Mumbai Climate Week's position as one of the region's most influential climate-solution platforms. By surfacing innovations aligned with India's sustainable development priorities and global climate commitments, MCW continues to build momentum for climate action at both national and international levels.

MCW Innovation Challenge Winners

Enlog

Temperate Technologies Private Limited

Fitsol Supply Chain Solutions

Indra Water

Bambrew

Torus Robotics

Youth Green Innovation Challenge Winners

EnviroWealth

Decentralized Biochar Systems

The MCW Innovation Challenge is hosted in partnership with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as Innovation Challenge Partner, with Social Alpha as Support Partner, bringing strong market credibility and ecosystem depth to the programme. Climate Collective Foundation joined as Climate Redesign Challenge Partner, curating a dedicated 'Climate Redesign Challenge' for innovators within the broader initiative. The multi-stage initiative is designed not only to select winners but also to provide capacity-building, mentoring and investor connectivity, including access to dedicated jury rounds and visibility at Mumbai Climate Week's Solutions Exhibition Arena.

Complementing the main track, the Youth Green Innovation Challenge, hosted in partnership with YuWaah (UNICEF), invited young changemakers aged 16 to 24 to submit bold, practical ideas across food systems, urban resilience and energy transition. Selected youth teams gained the opportunity to showcase their concepts at Mumbai Climate Week 2026 and engage with experts and policymakers, underscoring MCW's focus on empowering the next generation of climate leaders.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 (17–19 February 2026) is India's first dedicated climate action platform focused on metropolitan-scale implementation, finance mobilisation, resilience planning, and citizen engagement. Led by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra and supported by BMC, it seeks to position Mumbai as a global climate solutions hub and a climate finance gateway for the Global South.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917284/MCW_Innovation_Challenge_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831726/5816396/MCW_Logo.jpg