MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mumbai Climate Week, a new public resource — the People's Climate Dictionary — was formally launched to address one of the most persistent barriers to climate action: inaccessible language.

Mumbai Climate Week Launches the People’s Climate Dictionary to Make Climate Language More Accessible

The dictionary was unveiled at the conclusion of a session on Storytelling and Climate Action, moderated by award-winning writer and filmmaker Sumit Roy (known for Homebound and Rocky and Rani). The session explored how narratives shape public understanding of climate change and the role of language in determining who gets to participate in these conversations.

The launch included an introduction to the People's Climate Dictionary by Jhoomar Mehta and Sudipti Saxena, Founders of Prod, who spoke about the need to simplify climate vocabulary so that people from different walks of life can better understand climate concepts, recognise how these impacts show up in their daily lives, and respond with informed action.

The People's Climate Dictionary is an initiative of Mumbai Climate Week, curated by Prod in collaboration with Project Mumbai. It has been created to translate complex climate terminology into accessible, citizen-friendly language, grounded in lived realities rather than technical jargon. The definitions have been developed through consultations with citizens and young people, reflecting how climate change is experienced on the ground.

Speaking at the launch, the founders highlighted that while climate impacts are widely felt, climate language often remains limited to experts and institutions — creating gaps in participation, understanding, and decision-making. The dictionary aims to bridge this divide by making climate conversations more inclusive and relatable.

The People's Climate Dictionary is available online at: https://the-prod.com/peoplesclimatedictionary/

The initiative forms part of Mumbai Climate Week's broader effort to build a citizen-first, inclusive climate movement, rooted in the realities of the Global South.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 (17–19 February 2026) is India's first dedicated climate action platform focused on metropolitan-scale implementation, finance mobilisation, resilience planning, and citizen engagement. Led by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra and supported by BMC, it seeks to position Mumbai as a global climate solutions hub and a climate finance gateway for the Global South.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918018/Mumbai_Climate_Week_Dictionary.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831726/5737009/MCW_Logo.jpg