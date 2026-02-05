Nava Delivers Strong Q3 FY26 Results with 84% QoQ Profit Growth; Receives US$ 50Mn Through Buyback Proceeds from Nava Global

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Limited, a diversified Indian multinational with operations across Metals, Energy, Mining, Commercial Agriculture, and Emerging Businesses, announced good consolidated financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights – Q3/9M FY26

Consolidated total income stood at ₹1,061.5 crore, registering a growth of 7.3% quarter-on-quarter and 20.9% year-on-year.

Net profit for the quarter was ₹325.7 crore, reflecting growth of 83.5% QoQ.

Energy division contributed to the healthy growth of financials with MEL's power plant operations notwithstanding the planned maintenance outages in Indian operations.

Maamba Energy Limited (MEL) realised US$ 20 million towards arrears during the quarter, reducing outstanding arrears from ZESCO to US$ 30.5 million, underscoring continued focus on cash flow discipline.

MEL continued to distribute dividends which cumulatively stood at US$ 89.5 million to Nava Global, enabling it to pay dividends to and buy back shares from Nava.

Project Updates

Construction of MSEL's 100 MW solar power project in Zambia commenced in September 2025 and remains on track for commissioning in H1 FY27. MEL's 300 MW Expansion: Continues to progress strongly with majority equipment dispatched / delivered to site and erection works being in full swing. The Company expects a slight delay in commissioning of the project which is now expected in H2 FY27.

Continues to progress strongly with majority equipment dispatched / delivered to site and erection works being in full swing. The Company expects a slight delay in commissioning of the project which is now expected in H2 FY27. Nava Avocado: The Avocado plantation attained its first harvest, and the fruits have been received well. 50% of the plantation is completed and the construction of packhouse is progressing as planned.

The Avocado plantation attained its first harvest, and the fruits have been received well. 50% of the plantation is completed and the construction of packhouse is progressing as planned. Kawambwa Sugar: The integrated Sugar Project is being implemented with intra group EPC structure. Orders for all major packages, including relocation of the Company's 20 MW cogeneration plant in Dharmavaram, are placed. Sugar cane plantation is on track, and the project is scheduled for commissioning by April 2028.

Standalone Performance

Total Revenue: ₹499.7 crore, up 68.9% YoY.

₹499.7 crore, up PAT: ₹135.3 crore, up 185.6% YoY.

₹135.3 crore, up Ferro Alloys revenue grew 60.3% YoY with increased sales quantity

Received US$ 10 Mn dividend from NGPL during the quarter

Business Segment Overview

Metals: Ferro Alloys sales surged to 33,383 MT from 20,068 MT YoY, in the corresponding period last year, driven by healthy export demand albeit margins being thin.

Energy: MEL power plant operated at a PLF of 96.6%, while Indian power plants operated with PLF of 54.0% which got impacted with the annual shutdown of NBEIL's 150 MW power plant and lower demand.

Mining: Coal sales and margins have improved during the quarter with the division contributing steadily with positive margins.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Ashwin Devineni, MD & CEO, said:

"Nava delivered a strong performance in Q3 FY26, marked by a sharp improvement in profitability, disciplined cost management, and sustained operational reliability across our core businesses. The quarter saw healthy growth in revenues, a significant increase in profits, and continued progress in reducing arrears at MEL, reflecting our strong focus on cash flow and balance sheet strength.

The successful completion of Nava Global's US$50 million buyback and steady dividend flows underscore our commitment to shareholder value. As we advance our expansion projects across energy, renewables and agriculture, we remain focused on prudent execution, capital discipline, and building resilient businesses that can deliver consistent long-term returns."

Quantitative Table of Operational Data (Sales Qty):



Dec-25 Dec-24 YoY% Sep-25 FY2025 Metals (MT)









Silico Manganese 31,648 17,358 82.3 % 32,110 94,686 Ferro Silicon 1,735 2,710 (36.0 %) 650 12,162 Energy (MUs)









Nava – Merchant Sales 163 142 14.9 % 181 768 Nava – Captive Consumption 163 162 0.4 % 174 632 NBEIL 106 118 (10.3 %) 169 783 MEL 577 557 3.6 % 478 2,109 Mining (MT 000's)









MEL – Coal 122 107 14.0 % 115 443

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.navalimited.com .

