Navia Markets Launches 'Navia Backup', an Independent Emergency Trading Safety Net

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navia Markets Ltd., a trusted name in Indian financial services with over three decades of legacy, today announced the launch of Navia Backup, an independent emergency-mode application designed to help clients manage risk by enabling market-based square-off of open positions during rare and unforeseen system disruptions.

As modern trading platforms become increasingly sophisticated, they rely on a complex chain of interconnected technologies—including exchange connectivity via leased lines, Order Management Systems (OMS), Risk Management Systems (RMS), cloud-hosted infrastructure, and multiple security layers. While Navia has implemented robust redundancy across these layers and adheres to SEBI-mandated disaster recovery and business continuity frameworks, disruptions at any single point in this chain may, in rare cases, temporarily impact access to trading platforms.

To further strengthen investor protection beyond industry-standard safeguards, Navia has introduced Navia Backup—a purpose-built emergency solution designed with simplicity, independence, and resilience at its core.

What Is Navia Backup:

Navia Backup is a standalone, lightweight emergency application that enables clients to:

Square off existing open positions across all segments at market price

Unlike conventional trading platforms, Navia Backup operates independently of Navia's primary trading infrastructure, including cloud-hosted applications, OMS, RMS, and exchange leased-line connectivity. This design is intended to help clients reduce market exposure even if primary trading systems are temporarily unavailable.

How Navia Backup Works

Independent Infrastructure

Operates outside Navia's core trading, risk, cloud, and connectivity systems.

Simple Access

Available through the Navia App and Navia website for quick use during disruptions.

Emergency Readiness

Designed to remain available during disruptions to support timely risk reduction.

Why an Emergency Mode Instead of a Full Backup Trading Platform:

Trading platforms are inherently complex, with tightly integrated and interdependent systems. Replicating a full-featured trading platform as a backup could reintroduce similar systemic risks into a secondary environment.

Navia Backup is therefore intentionally not designed to replicate full trading functionality. Instead, it prioritises:

Simplicity over feature depth

Robustness over complexity

Independence over integration

Its sole purpose is to function as a dependable, last-resort mechanism for exiting open positions during exceptional situations.

Key Limitations

Navia Backup is strictly intended for emergency use only:

Placement of new orders is not supported

Holdings, margins, and market depth are not displayed

Only market-based square-off of existing open positions is available

The application does not replace Navia's primary OMS, RMS, or exchange systems and functions solely as an additional layer of risk mitigation

How to Use Navia Backup

Step 1: Open Navia Backup

Access it from the Navia App (Account → Navia Backup or Problem with login), or from the Navia website using the Backup link.

Step 2: Log In

Enter the Client Code, Date of Birth, and OTP.

Step 3: Square Off

Square off open positions at market price. Execution and confirmation are subject to exchange processing, prevailing market conditions, and available liquidity, and may take a few minutes to reflect.

Commitment to Client Safety

"At Navia, client safety and trust remain central to everything we build. Navia Backup is a deliberate step toward strengthening operational resilience and risk management, helping clients retain control over their market exposure even in rare and exceptional scenarios," said S.K. Hozefa, CEO, Navia Markets Ltd.

With the launch of Navia Backup, Navia continues to reinforce its commitment to responsible technology, operational resilience, and investor protection.

About Navia Markets Ltd.

Founded in 1983, Navia Markets Ltd. is a pioneer in India's financial services industry with a strong legacy of trust and innovation. Over the last three decades, Navia has empowered investors with technology-driven solutions, transparent pricing, and a customer-first approach. Today, with Navia's lifetime zero-brokerage model and comprehensive offerings across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, IPOs, and Margin Trading Facility (MTF), Navia continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern investors.

Disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Brokerage will not exceed SEBI-prescribed limits.

Navia Markets Ltd.

SEBI Registration No.: INZ000095034

NSE Member Code (CM, FAO & CD): 07708

BSE Clearing No. (CM, FAO & CD): 6341

MCX Member ID: 45345

NSDL DP ID: IN300378

CDSL DP ID: 12086500

SEBI Registration No. (DP): IN-DP-311-2017

GST No.: 33AAACM4739R2ZZ

Registered Office:

Ganga Griha, 4th & 5th Floor, No. 9, Nungambakkam High Road,

Chennai – 600 034

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +91 70100 75500

Website: www.navia.co.in

