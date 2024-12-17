Navigating the New Digital Frontier: Enterprise Digitalisation Accelerates Demand for Proactive External Attack Surface Management

Organisations face increasing cybersecurity risks as digital footprints expand beyond traditional perimeters

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the widespread adoption of cloud technologies, remote work, and enterprise digitalisation has dramatically increased the complexity of organisational security.

As companies expand their digital footprints, their attack surfaces also grow, exposing them to sophisticated cyber threats. Increasing IT complexity and reliance on third-party vendors intensify challenges in security governance, making it harder to track rogue assets like cloud services and developer environments. Inadequate validation processes lead to false positives, overwhelming security teams and draining resources while hidden vulnerabilities remain unchecked.

A new whitepaper conducted by Frost & Sullivan, commissioned by Hadrian, underscores that failing to effectively address vulnerabilities across external digital assets and supply chains exposes organisations to increased risks of data breaches, operational disruptions, and significant financial losses.

Cybercriminals have adapted to target assets beyond the corporate firewall, such as exposed APIs, forgotten domains, and unsecured cloud instances. This shift has led to a surge in cyberattacks, with data breaches costing organisations an average of $4.88 million in 2024, according to Statista.

"The stakes are high, with potential impacts ranging from customer attrition to severe brand reputation damage. To stay ahead of these threats, businesses must adopt a proactive security strategy that enhances visibility into their digital footprint and continuously protects assets beyond the traditional network perimeter," said Martin Naydenov, Cybersecurity Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan.

"Organisations can no longer rely solely on reactive security measures like detection and response. As attackers exploit vulnerabilities in cloud configurations, public applications, and third-party systems, the need for continuous monitoring and proactive threat mitigation has never been more urgent," he added.

External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solutions not only enhance visibility into digital assets but also deliver significant productivity gains. By automating asset management, vulnerability assessment, and risk prioritisation, Hadrian's advanced EASM platform enables security teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Surveyed organisations using EASM report up to a 30% reduction in red teaming costs and an 80% improvement in mean time to remediate (MTTR) vulnerabilities.

Powered by Hadrian's Orchestrator AI, its EASM platform validates threats, including high-risk vulnerabilities like those in the OWASP Top Ten and zero-day vulnerabilities.

"Hadrian's automated penetration testing is designed to activate whenever a new asset is detected or a configuration changes, significantly enhancing risk assessments while minimising false positives," said Naydenov.

"Unlike traditional vulnerability scanners, Hadrian's multidimensional scanning approach interlinks various data modules, providing a comprehensive view of an organisation's security landscape. By leveraging Orchestrator AI to form attack chains, the solution can predict potential threat escalations and operate as a continuous, non-intrusive pen tester. By prioritising risks and offering actionable remediation steps, Hadrian enhances operational efficiency while aligning security measures with business objectives."

