NEC Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Adopting a Vector-based Approach to High-performance Computing with its SX-Aurora TSUBASA

The best-in-class HPC solution delivers optimal digitalization outcomes and high-touch customer support for the industrial and energy markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global high-performance computing (HPC) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEC Corporation with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for its SX-Aurora TSUBASA product line. SX-Aurora TSUBASA's pioneering vector-based architecture, reliable performance, and low-latency processing help end-users tackle frontline computational challenges. Its modularity, high bandwidth, and superior processing capacity is expanding SX-Aurora TSUBASA's application scope across industrial and energy markets, making NEC one of the most preferred solution providers in the industry.

"The next-generation SX-Aurora TSUBASA HPC solution is designed to meet the requirements of the entire vector engine for processing. The vector host performs operating system (OS)-based tasks and is compatible with Linux OS, which offers end users an open-environment for programming," said Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Consultant. "Its vector processing unit carries a single-thread per core processing architecture, unlike competing products that employ multiple threads. The holistic architecture allows for the execution of instructions in a single sequence, enabling a super-speed memory bandwidth and much faster processing speeds, even with low latency."

NEC's SX-Aurora TSUBASA comprises three key features that add tangible value to end users. First is its high-performance processing delivery, wherein it can process information 10x faster than its nearest competitor. Second, its modular form factor endows it with significant flexibility, helping it fit with four different and commonly used server topologies. Third, it delivers outstanding ease of use by supporting C, C++, and Fortran, aiding parallelization, and speeding up analysis processing in decentralized processing environments.

The SX-Aurora TSUBASA's CPU is derived from NEC's experience of spearheading the supercomputing industry and was developed in collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The computer processor's six three-dimensional stacked memory architecture is based on the second generation of high-memory bandwidth technology. Furthermore, it supports implementation via a Peripheral Component Interconnect slot, thus supporting faster compute power. Its support for licensed and open-source programming environments allow NEC SX-Aurora TSUBASA's future-proof design to be leveraged by a broad end-user base across industrial and energy markets.

"NEC aims to break traditional computing barriers by accelerating HPC's adoption in industrial and energy market applications. For example, the SX-Aurora TSUBASA can expedite new oil and gas reservoir discoveries by leveraging full-wave inversion and reverse time migration for seismic processing much faster than its peers," noted Krishnan. "By combining traditional HPC with artificial intelligence and machine learning, NEC is successfully mainstreaming HPC in present-day digitalization applications breakthroughs such as image and chemical analysis, plant control, and malware detection."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About NEC Corporation

Established in 1899, NEC is a global IT, network, and infrastructure solution provider with a comprehensive product portfolio across computing, data storage, embedded systems, integrated IT infrastructure, network products, software, and unified communications. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, NEC has been at the forefront of accelerating the industrial revolution of the 20th and 21stcenturies by leveraging its technical knowhow and product expertise across thirteen different industries in industrial and energy markets. Deeply committed to the vision of orchestrating a better world. NEC envisions a future that embodies the values of safety, security, fairness, and efficiency, thus creating long-lasting social value. NEC's solutions, therefore, have been carefully planned and designed to address the seven themes of social value creation, which includes Sustainable Earth, Safer Cities and Public Services, Lifeline Infrastructure, Communication, Industry Eco-System, Workstyle and Quality of Life. In Frost & Sullivan's Digital Industrial and Energy Guidebook assessment, NEC stands out for its range of high-performance computing solutions, the SX series. Enriching end-users with its 30 years of supercomputing product management experience, NEC has leveraged its thirst for knowhow and product expertise to invent its next-generation vector computing platform SX-Aurora TSUBASAin 2018. Frost & Sullivan notes that NEC's SX series have been utilized in the third generation of Japan's Earth Simulator, owned by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), thus making it stand out among elite high performance computing processors used for weather forecasting, disaster analysis, management, and prediction. Further enriching its partnership with JAMSTEC, NEC will be providing its next generation of SX-Aurora TSUBASA vector supercomputer which is expected to become operational by 2021. This new addition is expected to further boost JAMSTEC's research and development efforts in the field of marine and earth sciences.

