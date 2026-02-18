Ness Digital Engineering Appoints Sudip Singh as CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering, a leading global provider of intelligent data and software engineering services, announced today the appointment of Sudip Singh as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2026.

Sudip is an accomplished executive who brings deep experience in technology, product and client service as Ness enters its next phase of growth. On his appointment, Sudip said: "Ness' strong engineering heritage and deep domain specialization have built platforms that run some of the world's most critical businesses. This foundation uniquely positions Ness to navigate the AI economy - where value comes from delivering business outcomes. I am excited to lead Ness, with our clients' success as our absolute true north."

Sudip will succeed Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, who steps down after six years of success in the role.

About Ness Digital Engineering

Ness Digital Engineering is a global provider of Intelligent Data and Software Engineering services, specializing in data, AI, and cloud-powered solutions that drive innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes. With over 25 years of engineering expertise and its proprietary data and software platforms and accelerators, Ness helps enterprises modernize systems, accelerate product development, and achieve scalable impact with speed and precision. Learn more at www.ness.com.

