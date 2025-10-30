Netcore Cloud Launches Agentic Marketing Stack in Collaboration with Google Cloud to Disrupt the Future of Marketing

A first-of-its-kind tech stack where autonomous AI agents think, decide, and act to drive continuous growth and real business results in real-time

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to redefine the global Martech landscape, Netcore Cloud has announced the launch of the Agentic Marketing Stack, a first-of-its-kind platform that brings autonomous AI agents into the heart of marketing. Built with Google Cloud, this powerful collaboration marks a major milestone for the industry, transforming marketing from a mechanistic to a dynamic and deeply attuned approach, one that is responsive to rapid changes in consumer buying behaviour.

Unveiled at Agentic Marketing Event 2025, the Netcore Agentic Marketing Stack aims to advance the future of AI-powered marketing, where every brand can leverage the power of AI to make faster, more informed decisions; take creativity to the next level; and deliver hyperpersonalized customer experiences – and in real-time to deliver outcomes once thought impossible. Together, Netcore Cloud and Google Cloud aim to make AI more accessible and useful for marketers everywhere, helping brands act on data, adapt in real-time, and build meaningful customer connections at scale.

It leverages Google Cloud's fully-integrated AI portfolio – from scalable and secure infrastructure, best-in-class AI models like Gemini, Imagen and Veo on Vertex AI; and powerful data analytics and visualisation solutions like BigQuery and Looker – to bring AI reasoning, composable cloud architecture, and autonomous decision-making into one unified platform. It enables brands to move beyond siloed tools and disconnected workflows, empowering them to design, optimize, and personalize every customer journey – instantly and intelligently.

Rajesh Jain , Founder & Managing Director, Netcore Cloud, said, "This is not an evolution; it's a revolution. The Agentic Marketing Stack is rewriting the traditional rules of marketing. We're moving from automation to autonomy, from data to decisions, and from tools to intelligence. With Google Cloud, we're building what will define the next decade of Martech."

Naren Kachroo , Head of AI & Data Platforms, Google Cloud India, added, "The Agentic Marketing Stack stands at the intersection of intelligence and impact. Leveraging Google Cloud's AI and data capabilities, it gives marketers the power to orchestrate, optimize, and outperform – all in real-time so they can act and deliver on data to drive revenue growth."

With enterprise-grade reliability, real-time adaptability, and modular integration, the Netcore Cloud Agentic Marketing Stack lets brands unlock immediate value without building from scratch. It's designed for scale across ecommerce, BFSI, retail, and other high-growth sectors, helping enterprises deliver the kind of precision, personalization, and performance that traditional Martech systems could never achieve.

With this launch, Netcore Cloud solidifies its position as a global disruptor in the Martech space, leading the charge into the age of autonomous marketing, where AI doesn't just assist marketers; it becomes one.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/5583492/Netcore_Logo.jpg