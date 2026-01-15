Netcore Empanelled with NICSI to Support Nationwide Citizen Communication Across SMS and RCS

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a global AI-powered customer engagement platform, has been empanelled with National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) to support citizen communication across SMS and Rich Communication Services (RCS) for central ministries and government departments across India.

NICSI operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and plays a critical role in enabling large-scale digital communication for the Government of India. The platform supports nearly 10% of India's total messaging traffic, translating to approximately 5–6 billion messages every month, making it one of the country's largest and most mission-critical communication ecosystems.

With this empanelment, Netcore Cloud will support a secure, reliable, and scalable citizen communication infrastructure, designed to operate at a national scale while meeting stringent requirements around governance, compliance, resilience, and data protection.

Commenting on the development, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud, said, "Being empanelled with NICSI is a significant responsibility and a strong validation of our long-standing focus on building secure and resilient communication platforms. As digital public infrastructure becomes central to citizen engagement, reliability, compliance, and scale are non-negotiable. We are proud to support government institutions in delivering trusted communication to millions of citizens across the country."

As India's digital public infrastructure continues to expand, Netcore Cloud remains committed to enabling communication systems that citizens depend on every day—supporting timely, reliable, and secure information exchange at a population scale.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a leading agentic marketing platform that leverages AI to create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences. The company is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors including Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel.

