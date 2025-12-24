Netcore Appoints Security Leader Jayesh Bhatt As Chief Information Security Officer

Strengthens cybersecurity leadership to advance data protection and risk resilience, reinforcing the Security-First Customer Engagement Strategy

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore, a global leader in Agentic Marketing, has appointed Jayesh Bhatt as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), reinforcing the company's commitment to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, data protection, and security governance as it scales globally.

Jayesh Bhatt, Chief Information Security Officer, Netcore

Jayesh brings over 16+ years of cybersecurity leadership experience across the Retail, BFSI, and IT sectors, with senior roles at brands of RBI, SBI, NSDL, HDFC, MUFG, and Canon. Across these organisations, he has led initiatives focused on strengthening security posture, mitigating data breach risks, and establishing resilient governance and compliance frameworks.

At Netcore, Jayesh will lead the company's global security mandate, spanning security architecture and long-term strategy, enterprise risk management and compliance, secure-by-design product development, alignment with global security standards, and data privacy and protection. He will also focus on building and scaling Netcore's global security teams.

"Security today is foundational to trust," said Jayesh Bhatt, Chief Information Security Officer, Netcore Cloud. "As customer engagement becomes more data-driven and AI-led, organisations must take a proactive, risk-based approach to protecting data and digital platforms. I am excited to join Netcore Cloud at a time when data security, privacy and resilience are critical priorities for every CMO and CTO alike. Having spent years in the BFSI and regulated sector, I understand that strong governance, disciplined controls and transparency build lasting trust, which is the foundation of any digital relationship. I look forward to strengthening our security and privacy capabilities so our 6,500+ global brands can innovate with confidence.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud, said, "As enterprises become more conscious of data security, privacy, and breach resilience, security leadership becomes central to business strategy. We are scaling globally, especially within highly regulated markets like North America and Europe, and our clients demand bank-grade security. Jayesh's experience across highly regulated environments will play a critical role in strengthening Netcore's security-first culture and protecting the trust our customers place in us."

Jayesh's appointment marks a key milestone in Netcore's continued focus on cybersecurity excellence and global compliance, supporting enterprises as they navigate increasingly complex digital and regulatory landscapes. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven, data-intensive customer engagement, his leadership will help strengthen Netcore's security posture and support organisations navigating an increasingly complex digital, regulatory, and threat landscape.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a leading agentic marketing platform that helps brands create personalised, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Powered by AI, Netcore's Customer Engagement Suite enables businesses to unify customer data, activate intelligent segments, and orchestrate meaningful interactions across the customer lifecycle. Trusted by over 6,500 brands globally across Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, Netcore Cloud works with leading enterprises including Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, underscoring its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

