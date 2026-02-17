Netcore Pioneers Agentic Marketing, Redefining Customer Engagement

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous agent-based, artificial intelligence systems are beginning to replace traditional campaign-based marketing, marking one of the most consequential shifts the martech industry has seen in decades. As consumer behaviour becomes more volatile and fragmented across channels, brands are moving away from rule-based workflows towards real-time, outcome-driven decision-making.

For years, marketing has relied on fixed rule-based campaigns, predefined journeys, segmentation, and A/B tests to reach scale. While effective in a more predictable environment, these approaches struggle in a world where customer intent can change daily and where engagement spans multiple channels, including WhatsApp, email, push notifications, RCS, and in-app messaging. Linear journeys and one-size-fits-all campaigns increasingly fail to deliver the personalised outcomes consumers today expect, at the very least.

To meet these changing consumer expectations, leading martech vendors today have been really quick at adopting agentic marketing systems : autonomous AI agents that decide how and when to engage each customer. Rather than optimising for activity metrics such as opens or clicks, these agentic marketing systems are designed to maximise measurable business outcomes, such as revenue, retention, and customer lifetime value (CLTV), which are the leading metrics that brands value the most.

From campaigns to decisioning

Under agentic marketing models, execution is no longer driven by predefined workflows. Consumers move fluidly across channels, devices, and moments that rarely follow a linear path. Their behaviour and intent fluctuate rapidly, shaped by factors such as pricing sensitivity, inventory availability, timing, and competitive offers, many of which lie outside a brand's immediate visibility.

Autonomous agents continuously learn from these signals, adjusting message, channel, timing, and frequency without human intervention. Instead of asking, "Which journey should this customer enter?", the system evaluates a more precise question: "What is the next best action for this customer right now, based on their past behaviour and preferences and if any?"

Industry analysts describe this as a shift from campaign planning to autonomous decisioning, where each interaction is treated as a unique moment rather than a step in a fixed flow. Crucially, these systems can also decide on restraint, pausing or stopping outreach when engagement would create friction instead of value. For marketing leaders, this means faster responses to changing signals and less wasted budget on poorly targeted communication.

Rethinking personalization

In the pre-agentic era of martech, personalisation was more of an approximation than precision. Brands grouped customers into broad segments based on shared attributes or past behaviour, and everyone within a segment received the same message, offer, or predefined journey. What was earlier named personalisation was not really so, since it was primarily driven by segments, rules, schedules, and averages, rather than made in the moment based on real-time customer intent.

Data signals were largely static and backwards-looking. Marketers relied heavily on indicators such as the last purchase, last click, or basic demographic profiles to guide engagement. Customer journeys were designed upfront around predicted behaviour, and once launched, they largely remained static with no options for course correction. In reality, though, real-world customer behaviour often diverged from the carefully mapped plans.

A/B testing became the primary optimisation mechanism, improving outcomes for the median customer rather than the individual. Even more advanced techniques like dynamic content and predictive scoring operated within fixed, predefined logic, with few decision points and limited flexibility. Meaningful efforts and adaptation required human intervention and time.

As a result, personalisation prioritised scale over relevance. Success was measured through vanity metrics such as opens, clicks, and short-term conversions, often at the expense of long-term value. This led to over-messaging, unnecessary discounting, and repetitive experiences, with customers treated as segments moving through flows rather than individuals with constantly changing context, behaviours, and intent.

Implications for marketing leadership

The rise of autonomous agents is also reshaping the role of the Chief Marketing Officer. As operational execution shifts to AI, CMOs are increasingly focused on setting goal-based objectives, defining constraints, and governing automated decision-making.

Marketing agents, such as decisioning agents , help make the move away from segments, journeys, and A/B tests that optimise for averages. Instead, each customer is assigned an AI agent that learns behaviour in real time and autonomously determines the right message, channel, and timing for every interaction. As a result, leadership focus shifts from managing campaigns to governing outcomes, prioritising revenue, retention, and lifetime value over volume-based metrics.

This shift is also influencing how marketing technology is priced. Traditional martech models are consumption-based, tied to licenses, features, and dashboards. In the agentic era, martech is being repriced as we make the move towards outcome-based pricing. Agentic systems are held accountable for performance-based outcomes, rewarded only when they outperform defined goals and deliver measurable business impact.

The implications are significant. Conversations move from "What does this platform do?" to "What results does it deliver?" Budgets begin to shift away from bloated technology stacks toward accountable, outcome-focused platforms. Marketing teams spend less time managing tools and more time on strategy, brand, and creativity, while agentic marketing handles execution based on the goals set.

The road ahead

Agentic marketing is still in its early stages, but its trajectory is clear. Early adopters are focusing on high-impact use cases such as pricing optimisation, churn prevention, and inventory-led offers before expanding autonomy across the customer lifecycle.

The brands most likely to succeed will not be those that automate indiscriminately, but those that adopt agentic thinking with discipline, starting small, proving value, and scaling responsibly.

As marketing enters this next phase, the defining capability will no longer be creativity alone, or data alone, but the ability to translate intelligence into action in real time. Agentic marketing today has moved on from POC's into the outcome-driven agentic era. It is emerging as the operating logic for modern customer engagement and a signal that marketing is finally ready to move at the speed of the customer, delivering value-based outcomes that brands today are heavily after.

