NETMARBLE LAUNCHES STONEAGE IDLE ADVENTURE GLOBALLY TODAY

Mobile Idle RPG Based on the Beloved StoneAge IP Now Available Worldwide on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

All Pets Available Through Daily Login Rewards

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, today announced the global launch of its new mobile idle RPG StoneAge Idle Adventure (developed by Netmarble N2). The game is now available worldwide on mobile devices.

Source: Netmarble

StoneAge Idle Adventure is the latest title based on the steady-selling IP "StoneAge," enjoyed by more than 200 million players worldwide. While preserving the charm and core gameplay of the original where players adventure alongside pet dinosaurs, the game features simplified and intuitive systems designed for easy play anytime, anywhere. Signature features such as pet capturing and mounting have been reinterpreted for modern mobile gameplay.

Players can build massive strategic decks consisting of up to six Trainers and 18 Pets that allows 24 units to participate in battle. Fan-favorite pets from the original series, including Mogaros, Veldor, and Yangidon, return with their unique traits intact while appearing in a more charming style.

The game offers a variety of competitive and cooperative content, including the large-scale raid "Advent Battle," where numerous pets enter combat simultaneously; the ranking competition "Sky Tower"; the real-time resource-stealing mode "Aquafarm"; and the cooperative "Mecha Pet Hunt," where players unite to repel invasions.

To celebrate the official launch, Netmarble is hosting in-game events that allow players to earn up to 10,000 Pet Draw Tickets and 10,000 Blue Gems. Additionally, players can obtain every pet available at launch simply by logging in daily, while the mount pet "Pteravis" will be granted as a Day 2 login reward.

StoneAge Idle Adventure can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More information about the game can be found on the official website.

More information about StoneAge Idle Adventure can be found on the official website.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, Raven2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922184/NETMARBLE_STONEAGE_IDLE_ADVENTURE_GRAND_LAUNCH.jpg