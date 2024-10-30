New 'Data Driven,Technology Enabled' Brand Campaign Heralds Bold Next Chapter for Lloyd's List Intelligence

New brand design, look and feel

New innovations coming in 2025

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd's List Intelligence, the maritime data, insights, analytics and technology company, today launched a dynamic new brand positioning, one that aligns to its data driven, technology enabled present and future.

Professionals around the world rely on Lloyd's List Intelligence to provide clarity and transparency to seaborne trade, with over 290 years in delivering commercial maritime information and data. Recent world events have underlined the importance of shipping to the global economy, and its unique exposure both to geopolitical shocks and the impacts of global warming. In this fast-changing world Lloyd's List Intelligence remains essential and constant, helping its users navigate their way through risk and uncertainty.

Our brand has long been synonymous with trusted data and expert insight. We are now building on this legacy, and evolving our offering, to ensure our customers and partners can make decisions with confidence and keep their operations safe and secure, whatever the future brings.

A new look and future-proofed approach

Lloyd's List Intelligence exists to support seaborne trade through change by combining data transparency, innovative technology and human ingenuity. We deliver trusted insight, data and analytics that drive commercial advantage, evaluate risk and support the safe, efficient and legal movement of trade. We do this powered by data, enabled by technology and accelerated through human ingenuity

Data Driven. Tech Enabled.

Our new look and positioning herald a bold next chapter for Lloyd's List Intelligence. It will also be the gateway to a raft of exciting new solution enhancements coming to market in 2025.

Michael Dell, CEO, Lloyd's List Intelligence, said, "Shipping is the engine of the global economy. When it is disrupted, everyone feels the effects, especially the thousands of professionals working in shipping, insurance, finance, commodities, government and law who keep global trade moving. We are evolving our business so we can continue to best serve them. Nearly three centuries after pioneering the concept of maritime information, Lloyd's List Intelligence is still defining the state of the art and supporting our customers' decision making through our data, analytics, workflow integration and information. Through almost three centuries of seismic change, we have proven our constant ability to innovate.

Visit www.lloydslistintelligence.com or contact [email protected] 07725 996 625 for further information.