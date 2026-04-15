New EY survey reveals AI literacy training opportunity for baby boomer users

38% of baby boomers report that they are actively learning AI vs. 15% expressing no interest

Baby boomer users are aware AI outputs can be inaccurate; understanding of bias is less evident

Organizations that invest in age-inclusive design will have the competitive edge

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and academia risk assuming that the baby boomer generation, aged 60-85 as of this report launch, is uninterested in adopting AI, leaving a huge demographic behind from a societal inclusion perspective, and a missed opportunity from a business perspective.

EY Ripples and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from American Association of Retired Persons' (AARP) surveyed 2,515 people aged 60-85 across 16 countries. This new report, Understanding Older Generations' Adoption of AI , reveals a nuanced picture that challenges common assumptions about older adults and technology.

The boomer digital divide

According to Age UK's Offline and Overlooked 2025 study, more than a third of people surveyed in the UK over the age of 65 lack basic internet skills, with many unable to complete fundamental tasks like setting up Wi-Fi or managing passwords. When it comes to AI familiarity, this new EY research found that 24% of boomer respondents report being quite or very familiar with AI, and encouragingly, 38% are actively learning about it through online resources, educational videos and social media. Only15% expressed no interest in learning about AI at all, which would suggest there is interest in adoption and education.

Gillian Hinde, EY Global Corporate Responsibility Leader, says:

"The EY organization is committed to helping to bridge the digital divide by creating inclusive AI education that empowers older adults to confidently engage with technology. Working to ensure no one is left behind is key to unlocking the potential of this vital demographic in the AI era."

Boomer AI use and literacy

When older generations do use AI, they report overwhelmingly positive experiences, particularly for work (84%), learning (83%) and creative pursuits (80%). The top use case is learning, chosen by 79% of respondents who had tried AI tools. Interestingly, 44% want easy-to-use resources or guides, while 32% prefer online training courses from AI providers. The desire for self-guided learning is clear — but so is the need for better support systems. Yet barriers such as data privacy concerns remain, cited by 41% of respondents. As for literacy, 80% of respondents believe that "Not everything produced by AI has been checked to make sure it is true," suggesting a healthy scepticism regarding outputs.

The business imperative

For businesses, this represents a massive untapped market. Older generations are a sizable and growing demographic with diverse needs and increasing digital engagement. Organizations that invest in age-inclusive design, offer clear onboarding and provide transparent data governance will build trusted relationships with this valuable customer base. This new research shows those still employed use AI three times more than those who are retired, highlighting how the workplace remains a critical avenue for AI adoption, even for older generations. This suggests that individuals who left the workforce before widespread AI tools emerged are a priority for support.

Enabling boomer AI adoption through education

Through coordinated action, policymakers and educators have the opportunity to design accessible AI learning pathways through libraries, community centers and adult education programs. Businesses can prioritize accessibility and clarity in their AI products. And older generations themselves should be empowered to seek trusted resources and experiment with age-friendly tools. The EY organization, for its part, is answering this need through pilot programs with organizations like Arist, a technology platform focused on providing accessible and actionable AI upskilling content through various tools, including instant messaging. The course focuses on helping participants confidently navigate AI in their daily lives, including using basic AI tools to improve communication with loved ones, simplify everyday tasks such as budgeting and health management, and explore applications related to their hobbies and interests. The initial pilot will launch in Germany and Indonesia in mid-2026.

Alex Glazebrook, OATS from AARP VP of Business Operations, says:

"Seniors are increasingly integrating technology and AI into their lives in ways that serve their unique wants and needs. Through our Senior Planet program, we offer free AI classes for seniors, and they're consistently some of our most sought-after programs. The data in this report is clear: when it comes to AI, older adults are curious and want to learn more."

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About the report

Methodology

The foundational element of the report is the output from an online survey that explores older generations' attitudes and use of AI. From 29 October 2025 to 13 November 2025, the survey collected 2,515 responses drawn evenly from 16 countries across five regions: Middle East, Africa and India (MEAI); Asia-Pacific; Europe; Latin America; and North America. The age of respondents ranged from 60 to 85 years old. The survey was complemented by interviews with select professionals and two focus groups in Japan and India with people aged between 60 and 85.

This survey built upon several existing AI literacy frameworks previously tested by the EY organization among Gen Z (EY 2024), which have a focus on generative AI (GenAI), the largest category of AI currently used in the workplace (EY 2023). GenAI refers to AI tools that use algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze patterns in data to generate new outputs. AI was used in translating open-ended responses from non-English languages into English and thematically grouping open-text responses; it was not used in any quantitative analysis.

Definition key

Baby boomer: A baby boomer is generally defined as an individual aged 60-85.

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