1 in 4 Quora users in India have made a purchase based on information they found on the platform.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of Quora users in India reveals that the platform plays a pivotal role in the consumer purchase journey, with a majority of users relying on Quora to research products, compare options, and make confident buying decisions.

The study highlights how Indian consumers are increasingly turning to trusted, expertise-driven platforms like Quora to inform their purchases—underscoring Quora's growing value for brands seeking to connect with high-intent audiences.

New Survey Finds Consumers Turn to Quora for Trusted Purchase Research

Key Findings from the Survey

61% of users clicked on a Quora link after searching for a product or question on Google

These findings reinforce Quora's role as a decision-stage platform—bridging the gap between curiosity and conversion. Unlike traditional social platforms, Quora attracts users who are actively researching products and brands, providing advertisers with a rare opportunity to engage audiences when purchase intent is at its peak.

Quora's Strength in the Age of AI Search

Quora's influence extends beyond traditional discovery channels. The platform ranks as the #1 most-cited domain in Google AI Overviews and #4 in Google AI Mode, according to recent Semrush research—reflecting its position as a trusted source of high-quality, human insight in an AI-driven search ecosystem.

"This data shows how deeply Quora is woven into the research and buying process," said Gurmit Singh, General Manager, Quora India. "For advertisers, this represents a unique opportunity to meet consumers when they're actively seeking credible information and ready to make decisions."

Why It Matters for Brands

For marketers, these findings highlight four strategic advantages to advertising on Quora:

High intent: Reach users actively researching products and services. Credibility: Tap into authentic, peer-driven insights that build trust. Timing: Engage consumers at the most influential moment—right before purchase. Future readiness: Align with the evolving AI-driven search landscape where trusted, expertise-based content is prioritized.

For more information on advertising opportunities with Quora, visit https://business.quora.com/

About the Survey

The data is drawn from a custom user survey of Quora users in India conducted in August, 2025. The findings underscore Quora's strong reputation among consumers for reliability, authenticity, and influence in shaping purchase behavior.

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

