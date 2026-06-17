New ZentrumHub Report: AI Agents Are Starting to Book Hotel Rooms -- Is the Travel Industry Ready?

Free 2026 report based on 1.5 million+ real bookings shows how AI is changing who sells the hotel room.

PUNE, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon, it may not be a person booking your hotel room. It may be their AI assistant.

That's the shift at the heart of Hotel Distribution 2026, a new free report from ZentrumHub, the hotel technology company that connects travel businesses to 100+ hotel suppliers through one simple API.

Instead of guessing about the future, ZentrumHub looked at hard data: more than 1.5 million real hotel bookings made through 90+ online travel agencies over the past year. The team then compared what they found with research from Phocuswright, CoStar, and SiteMinder.

The headline finding is simple: AI agents — tools that search, compare, and book on a traveller's behalf — are starting to enter the booking process. ZentrumHub estimates that by the end of 2027, 5–8% of OTA bookings could be made by AI agents instead of humans clicking through websites.

Why does that matter? Because AI agents don't shop like people do.

"An AI agent doesn't scroll through pretty pictures. It checks prices and availability in milliseconds and books from whoever answers fastest with the cleanest data," said Abhinav Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of ZentrumHub. "If your inventory is slow or messy, the agent simply picks someone else. We made this report so every travel business can see what's coming — and get ready for it."

The 22-slide report explains, in plain terms: how quickly travellers of every generation are adopting AI trip planning, which platforms and payment systems are building the new 'AI shelf,' and what travel companies need to fix first to stay in the game.

The report is completely free — no sales call, no catch. Download it at zentrumhub.com.

About ZentrumHub

ZentrumHub helps online travel agencies, travel agents, and DMCs sell hotel rooms at scale. One API connects them to 100+ hotel suppliers and 9M+ properties, powering bookings in 15+ countries.

Media Contact

Pasha Shaikh | [email protected] | zentrumhub.com