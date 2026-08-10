NOIDA, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leader in intelligent enterprise orchestration, announced its recognition among 'Notable Vendors' in Forrester's The Digital Process Automation Software Landscape, Q3 2026, authored by Vice President and Principal Analyst Craig Le Clair. The report provides an overview of 39 vendors in the digital process automation (DPA) market, a category Forrester defines as "platforms that develop process applications with advanced programming principles with modeling, orchestration, dynamic case management, and AI-led support."

Newgen Software Recognized in The Digital Process Automation Software Landscape, Q3 2026

The report notes that organizations are facing an "automation imperative" fueled by AI-based optimism, and that 54% of automation decision-makers say their organization needs to focus more on end-to-end automation rather than workflow and task automation alone. Forrester identifies agentic execution, AI agents that build work patterns based on context and evolving conditions, augmenting fixed workflows, as the market's main trend, alongside a primary challenge many enterprises face: scaling AI-embedded automation projects from pilot to production without running into multisystem integration gaps, human-interaction breakdowns, or regulatory compliance issues.

For prospects evaluating DPA vendors against these pressures, Forrester's Landscape data offers a useful lens into where Newgen fits. The report lists Newgen with a geographic focus spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC, and an industry focus on financial services and insurance, government and public sector, and healthcare. Newgen sees these three sectors as those where regulatory scrutiny and long-running case management needs are typically highest. Newgen is also one of the vendors that reported offering all three primary deployment models tracked in the report: hosted/private SaaS, multitenant SaaS, and on-premises, which matters for prospects in regulated industries that often need deployment flexibility rather than a single-architecture mandate.

Beyond the core use cases every DPA vendor is expected to address, which include business workflow, department and end-user automation, employee support agents, endpoint orchestration, and incident and service request case management, Forrester asked each participating vendor to name up to three extended use cases as areas of strategic focus. Newgen selected 'AI agent industry outcomes, customer self-service, and document automation.' Newgen believes this is directly useful for prospects mapping vendors to their own priorities.

Commenting on the recognition, Runki Goswami, CMO, Newgen Software, said:

"AI is redefining the enterprise, shifting the focus from automating individual tasks to orchestrating intelligence across the business. Organizations are increasingly looking for unified platforms that seamlessly connect processes, content, communications, and AI to drive faster decisions, operational resilience, and superior customer experiences.

To us, Forrester's The Digital Process Automation Software Landscape, Q3 2026, reflects this market evolution, where integrated digital process automation platforms are becoming central to enterprise transformation. As businesses navigate growing complexity and rising expectations, the ability to unify workflows, information, and AI into a single intelligent operating model will be a defining competitive advantage. We are pleased to see our vision of orchestrating intelligent enterprises reflected in this recognition and remain committed to helping customers accelerate innovation and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

Forrester's report also flags a market dynamic worth watching for prospects currently comparing DPA and adjacent categories: adaptive process orchestration (APO), which the report calls DPA's "top disruptor," is emerging to directly target traditional orchestration logic, with visual process design increasingly authored as plain-language agent instructions rather than conventional workflows. Forrester expects feature overlap between DPA and APO to increase as both markets evolve — a trend prospects should factor into long-term platform decisions, not just immediate requirements.

Read the full report here

About Newgen Software

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale. The NewgenONE Platform unifies content, processes, and communications into an orchestration layer where intelligence is embedded into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance, and control built in. Enterprises move beyond fragmented initiatives to continuously adaptive, production ready operations. Decisions, workflows, and experiences evolve in real time, shaped by context, data, and embedded AI. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Newgen defines how modern enterprises operate, intelligently and at scale.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

*Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .