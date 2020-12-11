Nexteer Opens APAC Nexteer Production System Academy

Nexteer began implementing lean production in China in 2015. NPS is Nexteer's unique lean production system that leverages support from Toyota Production System (TPS) Master and Nexteer's global leadership team. The opening of Nexteer's APAC NPS Academy represents years of continuous improvement, experience, curriculum planning and more.

Nexteer APAC NPS Academy is located in Nexteer Suzhou Plant, covering an area of more than 300 square meters and equipped with a variety of training equipment to provide complete lean training. The academy will provide nearly 700 training sessions for internal employees, customers, and suppliers each year. Teachers including Japanese TPS Masters, Nexteer NPS Managers and Six Sigma Black Belt Masters will provide Standardized Work Optimization, Pull System, Value Stream Mapping, Six Sigma, GM Built-In Quality Supply-based (BIQS) and various lean production courses such as Safety Experience Training, Preventive Maintenance and Quick Changeover.

"Nexteer Asia Pacific is the birthplace of Nexteer Production System, and Nexteer Asia Pacific NPS Academy has set a benchmark for the Company's global lean production training," said Leo Wang, Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Operations, Nexteer Automotive. "In addition, the NPS Academy enables us to share Nexteer's excellent manufacturing and lean concepts and experience with our partners, and even managers and operators in other manufacturing industries. We are willing to contribute to the training of lean talents for the manufacturing industry in China."

Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and Asia Pacific Division President, Nexteer Automotive, added: "I believe that with the opening of Nexteer's new APAC Technical Center at the beginning of this year and now the opening of the APAC NPS Academy, we are equipped to provide growing customers in APAC and around the world with better products and service in a more systematic, agile and economical way."

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

