Nexteer Recognized with SAA's Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive's Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column has been recognized with the Society of Automotive Analysts' (SAA) Mobility Innovation Award for Technologies Enabling New Business Models.

Nexteer's combination of SbW with Stowable Steering Column reinvents the "behind-the-wheel" experience and opens an untapped frontier of advanced safety and performance features for traditional and varying levels of automated driving.

"Nexteer is honored to be recognized with SAA's Mobility Innovation Award for our Steer-by-Wire with Stowable Steering Column," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "These technologies are poised to transform the future of mobility by improving safety and performance and reinventing the 'behind-the-wheel' experience for drivers. We're proud of our team's commitment to relentless innovation that enables us to develop game-changing motion control solutions like these that solve OEM challenges across megatrends like Autonomy, Electrification, Software and more."

"The Mobility Innovation Awards provide us with the opportunity to recognize exceptional innovations that are developed anywhere in the world, and to encourage new ideas and perspectives," said Abey Abraham, SAA President and Principal at Ducker. "As an industry, we have been forced to think out of the box, be collaborative and put aside the notion of 'that is always how we have done it.' Mobility is evolving quickly and this year's entries showed that we are ready to evolve with it."

About Steer-by-Wire (SbW) with Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's SbW replaces the mechanical connection between the handwheel and roadwheels with algorithms, electronics and actuators. SbW opens the gateway to benefits that are not achievable with traditional steering solutions. SbW can enhance stability control, reduce braking distances, and is a preferred enabler for Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Steering (AES).

When paired together, Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column opens a new world of cockpit design options and changes how drivers can use their vehicles – creating the opportunity for OEMs to re-invent and re-purpose the driver's cabin space. For example, when SbW is coupled with Stowable Steering Column during automated driving, additional space is created for the driver to engage with other activities. This technology can also be used for traditional driving vehicles. When the vehicle is in park, Nexteer's Stowable Steering Column can extend the usable space in the vehicle cabin, creating a more spacious office-on-wheels.

Nexteer's SbW with Stowable Steering Column has also been recognized as a 2021 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch and a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree.

About the Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA)

The SAA's mission is to provide members timely access to automotive insights from a wide range of perspectives. The SAA aims to provide automotive professionals exclusive access to industry leaders, early insights and outstanding networking opportunities. SAA members include every automotive industry professional interested in timely and useful auto industry data, discussion and dissemination of ideas, concepts and solutions. For more information on the SAA, go to www.SAAauto.com.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

