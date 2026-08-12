Nexteer Reports Record First-Half 2026 Results

Customer Wins, Technology Milestones and Digital Transformation Advance Motion Control Leadership

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) today announced its 2026 interim results, reporting record first-half performance driven by above-market growth, strategic customer wins and continued advancement of next-generation motion control technologies. Revenue for the period was US$2.3 billion, up 4% compared with the first half of 2025, while total customer bookings reached US$3.3 billion. New and conquest business represented 43% of total bookings, and China domestic OEMs (COEMs) accounted for approximately US$1.0 billion, or 30%, reinforcing Nexteer's position as a trusted motion control partner to OEMs across major global markets. As Nexteer marks its 120th anniversary, the company continues to build on its legacy of innovation while accelerating digital transformation to help OEMs improve speed, efficiency, quality and cost competitiveness in an increasingly complex mobility landscape.

"Nexteer continued to demonstrate strong execution in the first half of 2026, supported by customer momentum, technology advancement and operational discipline," said Robin Milavec, President, Global Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Our ability to deliver innovative motion control solutions across global markets positions us well to create long-term value for customers and shareholders while strengthening our competitive position for the future."

First Half 2026 Financial Results

Nexteer's first half 2026 financial performance reflected disciplined execution amid continued global market volatility. Revenue of US$2.3 billion was a record for the first half, representing a 4% year-over-year increase and outpacing the market by 180 basis points. Profitability increased primarily due to continued operating performance improvement. Adjusted EBITDA was US$263 million or 11.3% of revenue with EBITDA margin increasing by 100 basis points compared to the first half of 2025. Net profit attributable to equity holders was US$86 million, representing a 35% increase compared to the prior year. Free cash flow was US$109 million, nearly three times the level achieved in the prior year period, reflecting stronger earnings, disciplined capital allocation and improved cash conversion.

Product Launch & Bookings Highlights

Nexteer launched 28 new customer programs during the first half of 2026 across multiple product lines, customers and vehicle segments. Of these launches, 26 were tied to new or conquest business, reflecting Nexteer's strong competitive position and ability to translate market demand for advanced motion control solutions into future revenue growth. Key milestones included the company's first two Steer-by-Wire production launches in China and Mexico and its first High-Output Column EPS launch in China, reinforcing Nexteer's leadership in advanced steering technologies. Seventeen launches supported fully electric vehicle platforms, further demonstrating the scalability of Nexteer's portfolio across EV, ICE, and mixed-propulsion applications.

Nexteer secured US$3.3 billion in new customer program bookings during the first half of 2026, with 43% representing new or conquest business. These wins reinforce the strength of Nexteer's global motion control portfolio and provide a solid foundation for future growth. Highlights included Nexteer's first Rack-Assist EPS win in Europe, along with additional Steer-by-Wire and Column EPS wins with Chinese OEMs. China domestic OEM bookings totaled approximately US$1.0 billion, reflecting continued growth in this important market while demonstrating Nexteer's ability to secure strategic programs across key global regions.

Technical and Innovation Leadership

Nexteer continued to advance its by-wire chassis control and motion control portfolio, including software, steering, braking and driveline technologies that help OEMs address electrification, automation, efficiency and enhanced vehicle dynamics. Together, these solutions reinforce Nexteer's position as a full-system motion control partner for traditional, electrified and software-defined vehicle platforms.

Advancing its Electro-Mechanical Braking (EMB) to market-readiness, further strengthening Nexteer's full-stack motion control portfolio spanning steering and braking functions.

Earned recognition as a 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award Finalist for its High Mount Direct Drive Steer-by-Wire Handwheel Actuator (HMDD), highlighting the technology's potential to enable greater vehicle design freedom, flexible steering placement, enhanced steering feel and next-generation driver experiences.

Accelerated enterprise-wide AI and digital transformation initiatives to improve efficiency, speed, scalability and organizational agility, while strengthening Nexteer's global manufacturing network through advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies, manufacturing intelligence and AI-enabled analytics that enhance productivity, quality and operational visibility.

Operational Strength Through a Global Footprint

Nexteer continued to strengthen its global manufacturing and technical footprint to support customer demand, improve operational efficiency and enhance long-term competitiveness.

Strengthened its position in the high-growth Asia-Pacific market with March grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. The plant began mass production of its first CEPS program in May.

Expanded local development and validation capabilities through the Changshu test track expansion in China, enabling higher-speed vehicle testing and advanced dynamic evaluations across EPS, Steer-by-Wire and EMB systems while supporting faster response to regional customer needs.

Maintained focus on global supply-chain optimization, improved inventory management and disciplined operational execution, all essential to margin improvement and long-term resilience.

"We are focused on strengthening Nexteer's business for the long term by aligning our technology investments, customer growth opportunities and operational initiatives with the future of mobility," said Milavec. "As we mark 120 years of innovation, our first-half 2026 results reflect the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our global team and our ability to help OEMs move faster, operate more efficiently and compete with confidence."

For more information, visit www.nexteer.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements and opinions contained within this press release are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements and opinions. Nexteer Automotive and its directors and employees assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements or opinions contained in this press release; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements or opinions do not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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