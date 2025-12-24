"Nihao China" App Launches as an All-in-One Solution for International Visitors

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China International Travel Mart on December 19, 2025, UnionPay officially launched the "Nihao China" app, a one-stop digital platform designed to support a more seamless travel experience.

More than a travel tool, the app serves as a digital bridge connecting visitors with daily life in China, supporting smoother cross-border services and deeper people-to-people exchange.

One App, All Payments

Getting started is simple. Users can register with an email address or log in directly through Apple accounts, then bind international bank cards including UnionPay, Visa, and Mastercard issued outside China's mainland. The app displays real-time exchange rates for over 160 currencies.

For online payments, "Nihao China" connects to over 300 platforms spanning train tickets via 12306, food delivery through Meituan and Ele.me (Taobao Shangou), hotel bookings on Ctrip, and shopping on JD.com.

For in-store scenarios, the app integrates UnionPay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay acceptance networks, allowing users to scan all QR codes with one app in over 1,000 service scenarios.

The app also facilitates tax refunds in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai, with plans to gradually expand the service to cover all tax refund scenarios for international visitors across China, delivering a more efficient and convenient refund experience.

Seamless Mobility Across China

The app covers metro systems in 43 major Chinese cities and public bus networks across over 1,760 county-level regions, creating a rail-plus-bus payment network. No need to purchase separate transit cards—simply tap and go.

The English map helps to locate nearby ATMs, currency exchange points, and other essential services based on your location.

Smart Tools, Zero Language Barriers

Real-time translation supports Chinese-English conversation, with smart recognition added for Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Russian. In-app page translation ensures smooth navigation in your native language.

The app's smart assistant goes beyond translation, answering questions about attractions, transportation, and dining while providing customized route planning that combines public transit, walking, and other travel modes.

Upcoming Enhancements and Service Expansion

The app will continue to evolve with upcoming features including integrated visa services such as application guidance, appointment booking, and status tracking; virtual SIM card activation for instant mobile data upon arrival; and one-tap reservations for popular museums and scenic spots including the National Museum of China.

Building a More Inclusive Payment Ecosystem for International Travelers

Beyond the "Nihao China" app, to date, over 200 million UnionPay cards and over 200 UnionPay-partner wallets issued outside China's mainland could pay seamlessly across 183 countries and regions worldwide, especially in China.

In addition, UnionPay has introduced over 10 million SplendorPlus Cards with 59 issuers in 20 international markets, offering benefits across five categories of selected merchants, including airport VIP lounges, transportation, tourist attractions, culture, arts and cuisine for those who travel, study, or work in China.

UnionPay remains committed to improving its acceptance network, products, and services to create a more user-friendly and secure payment experience for international visitors.