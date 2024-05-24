"Ningbo in Light and Shadow" - the Premier Exhibition of the Global 100 Exhibitions on 100 Enterprises launched in Cambodia

NINGBO, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of May 23, the premier exhibition of "Ningbo in Light and Shadow" was launched in Cambodia. Chen Cong, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, Prak Phannara, Secretary of State to Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia, Chhean Leang, Secretary of State to Ministry of Information of Cambodia and Choun Chanphearoun, Deputy Director General of Information and Broadcasting of the Ministry of Information of Cambodia attended the launching ceremony. The chambers of commerce of three levels (Ningbo, Zhejiang and China) in Cambodia, CNS reporters in Cambodia and reporters from Cambodian mainstream media have participated in the ceremony of the premier exhibition.

Ningbo folk band "Ling-Remix" of Chinese traditional characteristics performing at the ceremony of the premier exhibition

The premier exhibition was jointly organized by Ningbo International Communication Center (NICC), China Pictorial, and Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, covering more than 20 Ningbo companies such as Seduno and Shenzhou International Group, with 120,000 employees in overseas factories in Cambodia.

It is reported that this is the first large-scale cultural exchange event in China that uses overseas factories as a platform to promote the image of the city to go global.

This photography exhibition has selected 90 excellent photographic works. In addition to showing the mountains and rivers, landmarks and intangible heritage of Zhejiang and China, there are also beautiful pictures from Ningbo, covering the port, industry, city, culture and other aspects. The purpose is to tell the story of China with photos, so that employees of overseas factories can better understand Ningbo.

The Sanjiangkou in Ningbo is both the outlet of China's Grand Canal and the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road. The monument "Point of Departure of the Maritime Tea Route" at Sanjiangkou tells the origin of Chinese tea going global. The remarks of these pictures have brought the viewers back to the ancient time, witnessing a fleet of tea, tea sets, cotton and silk, porcelain was shipped from here to Cambodia and other places around the world.

"Through the text explanation, I have learned that the Phnom Penh — Poipet high-speed railway built in cooperation with China is also advancing, and it will become more convenient to travel in the future, which is very exciting." said Shen Jinfa, an employee of Seduno (Cambodia) Knitting Co., Ltd.

A photo that is related to local social life also transcends the meaning of the photo itself and serves as a bridge to China-Cambodia friendship.

"I've never been to China, I've never been to the location of the headquarters. However, these photos make me have a wonderful imagination of Ningbo far away." Rasny, an employee of Seduno (Cambodia) Knitting Co., Ltd., said that she is very fond of the historical architecture and cultural art of Ningbo at this photo exhibition.

Many Ningbo companies such as Seduno have gathered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. How to increase the cohesion between employees from different cultural backgrounds is a problem to deal with by many overseas factories.

"Through the photo exhibition, we have learned about the changes and development opportunities in China, as well as the development of this vibrant city of Ningbo." Chhean Leang, Secretary of State to Ministry of Information of Cambodia, greatly appreciates this approach, which allows people to know each other's situation intuitively.

"Ningbo in Light and Shadow" Global 100 Exhibitions on 100 Enterprises plans to hold 100 photography exhibitions in 100 overseas factories of Ningbo enterprises. The next step will be launching the exhibition at overseas factories of Ningbo enterprises in Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries.

