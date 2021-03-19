NMIMS Hyderabad Invites Applications for Common Entrance Tests - NMIMS- NPAT, NMIMS-CET and NMIMS-LAT - for Commerce, Pharmacy, & Law Programs

NMIMS-NPAT is the entrance examination for commerce courses, B.B.A. and B.Com. (Hons.)

NMIMS-CET facilitates entry into B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma Tech.)

NMIMS-LAT allows aspirants to enroll for B.A., LL B. (Hons.), or B.B.A., LLB. (Hons.)

HYDERABAD, India, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS Deemed to be University, an academic institution with a stellar reputation, invites applications for common entrance tests for the commerce, pharmacy and law undergraduate courses at their Jadcherla and Tarnaka campuses in Hyderabad. NMIMS-NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) is the common entrance test for undergraduate courses, B.B.A. and B.Com (Hons.) at Tarnaka Campus. NMIMS-CET (Common Entrance Test) is the entrance test for the integrated B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma Tech.), while NMIMS-LAT (Law Aptitude Test) facilitates entry to B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), and B.B.A., LL.B.(Hons.) at Jadcherla Campus.

Commenting on the merits of the programs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat - Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "In the last year, we have seen a rapid evolution of businesses across various sectors. There is a demand for qualified professionals who can meet the industry's changing requirements in keeping with the evolving dynamics. These changes have impacted rapidly growing fields like the pharmaceutical industry and law. There is, hence, high demand for professionals who have the academic qualifications to make a difference. Our programs not only provide students with strong domain knowledge but also offer extensive industry support through guest lectures, internships, and Capstone projects."

Speaking about NMIMS' Hyderabad campuses, Dr. Tapan Kumar Panda, Director, NMIMS Hyderabad further added, "Established in 2010, NMIMS Hyderabad today has two well-developed campuses in Tarnaka and Jadcherla. The five-storied, fully air-conditioned Tarnaka campus is equipped with avant-garde IT facilities and easily accessible from the IT hubs. We are especially proud of the Jadcherla campus, which was built on sustainability principles, following every green rule in the book. The imposing campus contains water catchment areas, with extensive adoption of energy conservation methods such as solar power. This world-class infrastructure is the backdrop of an outstanding university where students receive an all-inclusive education facilitated by eminent faculty and a modern curriculum. The NMIMS programs in commerce, pharmacy, and law are considered among the best in the industry with full placement support."

PROGRAM DETAILS

Sr. No. Test Name Programs Eligibility Link to Apply 1 NMIMS-NPAT

2021 B.B.A. and

B.Com (Hons.) The candidate must

have passed 10+2 or

equivalent exam from

a recognized board

from any stream with

a minimum aggregate

of 60%. www.nmimsnpat.in 2 NMIMS-CET

2021 B.Pharm.+MBA

(Pharma Tech.)

- PCI Approved

program The candidate must

have passed 10+2 or

equivalent exam with

a minimum of 50%

aggregate in Physics,

Chemistry and

Mathematics /

Biology in Grade 12. www.nmimscet.in 3 NMIMS-LAT

2021 B.A., LL B.

(Hons.) and

B.B.A., LLB.

(Hons.) The candidate must

have passed 10+2 or

equivalent exam from

a recognised board

from any stream with a

minimum aggregate

of 50%. www.nmimslat.in

About NMIMS Hyderabad

NMIMS Hyderabad commenced operations in 2010. The campus is located at Jadcherla and Tarnaka cities. The Tarnaka campus is easily accessible from the throbbing nerve-centers and IT hubs around the city, like Gachibowli, Hitech City, Madhapur, Shamsabad Airport. The Jadcherla Campus with 90 Acres will have the design of optimum utilization of land.

NMIMS Hyderabad is accredited by Association of AMBA, UK.

https://www.nmimshyderabad.org/

About SVKM's NMIMS University

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

www.nmims.edu

