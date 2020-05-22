NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Offers Specialized M.Tech Programs

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

An outline for the future: As the world demands individuals with an innate sense of specialization, the focus has shifted to modules of learning which meticulously impart the tools to solve the pressing needs of modern times. This keen observation led to the creation of 2 advanced master's Programs namely: M.Tech in Data Science & M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, both under the purview of MPSTME.

These programs are conducted in association with Virginia Tech (VT), a highly ranked U.S. based public research University that has 9 colleges, 1400 faculty members and over 31,000 students. The collaboration will give an unparalleled opportunity for students to assimilate the best of both schools in terms of pedagogy, vision and thoughtful infrastructure.

Towards a specialized world: The Master's programs have been crafted keeping in mind the latest development in industry wherein expertise is required.

Programs

M.Tech Data Science: A 2-year program that gives students the necessary tools in the field of Data Analytics and lets them innovate to create insightful solutions.

M.Tech Artificial Intelligence: A 2-year program to offer students a unique approach to solve industry-related problems with Artificial Intelligence.

Highlights

Programs in collaboration with Virginia Tech and based on the latest industry inputs

and based on the latest industry inputs State-of-the-art laboratories to apply and implement the concepts

Evaluation based on multiple assignments, hands-on exercises, mini-projects, etc.

Use of statistics and predictive modelling

Introduction to Robotics and Industrial Automation applying AI

Hands-on programs to solve complex industry problems

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum aggregate 60% marks or CGPA>3.0 out of 4 in B.Tech./ B.E. (All streams) or

M.Sc. Maths, Statistics, Computer Sciences, IT, Electronics or MCA or AMIE or any other equivalent UGC approved qualification for M.Tech.

Prof. Sarada Samantaray, Associate Dean & HoD Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, MPSTME says, "We are running a couple of futuristic M.Tech programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, since 2015 successfully with strong industry collaboration and in academic collaboration with Virginia Tech from US. We are proud of five batches of M.Tech Data Science students who have graduated from our university and are in the industry with successful and satisfying career opportunities. Our strength is building students vertically strong in technology in areas of Machine and Deep learning with adequate knowledge of basic math, stats, and computer science programming along with Finance, Marketing, and supply chain knowledge in the business domain. Looking forward to brighter students to take this opportunity."

The graduating students from these master's programs at MPSTME will understand that following a clichéd approach is never a desirable attribute and will keep on learning and applying to push the frontiers of excellence. Last Date to apply for the program is 4th June 2020.

Visit mtech.nmims.edu to know more.

About NMIMS

With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

Media Contact:

Asmita Kolte

[email protected]

+91-9892034542

Public Relations Coordinator

NMIMS-Deemed to be University

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162287/NMIMS_Campus.jpg

SOURCE NMIMS Deemed to be University