NMIMS-NPAT 2020 Goes Online: The Era of Exam-from-home is Here

The deadline to submit application has been extended to 10 th May 2020 . The NMIMS-NPAT exam dates have also been postponed to 19 th May 2020 and 22 nd May 2020 from 9 th & 10 th of May, previously.

A new era of digital examination:

Organizations around the world quickly switched to work-from-home and soon schools and colleges followed with temporarily closing or switching to online lesson. But it is now time to think beyond lessons and gear up to conduct exams online as well. As education must go on and adapt to the changing times. Not just in curriculum but in method and preparedness for such unprecedented times. The era of Exam-from-Home has begun where aspirants will have an opportunity to simulate an online proctored (OP) test experience. This will commence through a mock test for which the University shall be communicating more information on policies and procedures, computer system, and other requirements.

About NMIMS:

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Sciences (NMIMS) Deemed to be University is a multi-campus, multi-discipline University with world class infrastructure. It has been revered and acknowledged for excellence in academics, faculty, industry linkage, infrastructure, an illustrious alumni base, innovative curriculum and much more. NMIMS-NPAT 2020 is the entrance test to qualify for undergraduate & integrated degree programs across its constituent schools and campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Indore and Dhule. Admissions are now open for the following undergraduate & integrated programs: B.Tech; MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.): B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma Tech.): B.Des. (Humanising Technology); BBA; B.Com (Hons.); B.Sc. Finance; B.Sc. Economics; B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts and BBA Branding & Advertising.

Embracing the future:

Every challenge is an opportunity to overcome it with newer solutions and approach. In education lies the answer for a better tomorrow and we're ready to continue learning in the lockdown & beyond. We look forward to the post-COVID 19 world with increased digital learning and heightened practices for ensuring the safety of our students. NMIMS-NPAT 2020 Exam-from-home is the first step towards it, for you and us.

Students can register online for NPAT 2020 by visiting https://www.npat.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162287/NMIMS_Campus.jpg

SOURCE NMIMS Deemed to be University