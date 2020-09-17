NMIMS opens application process for MBA 2021 admissions

Applications are open for MBA programs in NMIMS Deemed to be University's School of Business Management (SBM) and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University's School of Business Management (SBM) in Mumbai and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore are inviting applicants for full-time MBA programs for the batch of 2021-23.

NMIMS SBM is among the premier private B-schools in India with AACSB accreditation is ranked 4th in the Outlook-ICARE MBA rankings 2020 for private B-schools. Global orientation, eliciting thought leadership, an eclectic mix of theory and practice in the classrooms enabled by diverse faculty are the pillars that enable SBM to align its courses to international industry standards. For the past 40 years, NMIMS SBM has developed numerous business leaders, entrepreneurs and created intellectual capital that is meaningful to its stakeholders.

Registrations are open for SBM's Full-Time Programs - MBA (Core) specializations in Finance, Information Systems, Marketing and Operations & Decision Sciences, MBA Pharmaceutical Management, MBA HR, MBA Business Analytics and The Dual Degree MBA Decision Science & Analytics + MS in Business Analytics & Information Management from Purdue University. And, for MBA (Digital Transformation) under Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering at Mumbai Campus.

NMIMS Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore that offered PGDM programs earlier will now be offering MBA programs starting this year. NMIMS Bengaluru and Hyderabad are AMBA, UK accredited for academic excellence, faculty capabilities, high standards in curriculum design, career development and employability. NMIMS Bengaluru is SAQS accredited for delivering high quality education meeting internationally accepted standards.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Officiating Vice Chancellor, Provost and Dean School of Business Management said, "NMIMS SBM is leading the innovation to offer powerful learning experiences to raise managers with a global perspective. Our MBA programs are thoughtfully designed to prepare socially responsible leaders for the rapidly changing business environment. We offer a strong industry interface, encourage technology-driven solutions, pedagogy focused on critical-thinking and experiential learning, and offer a globally recognized degree."

Below are the accreditation details of the campuses:

Name of Campus Accreditation About the Accreditation NMIMS SBM AACSB

(The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, US) AACSB International accreditation is one of the largest and most recognized specialized accreditations worldwide

Only 5% of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor's level or higher hold AACSB accreditation

AACSB accreditation is an objective measure of quality assurance NMIMS Bengaluru AMBA UK

(The Association of MBAs, UK) AMBA UK accredited programs demonstrate the high standards in teaching, learning and curriculum design, career development and employability

Students, Business Schools, graduates and employers all recognise AMBA accreditation as a gold standard

SAQS accreditation is the quality assurance scheme run by the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMIDSA)

SAQS accreditation assures the institute delivers high quality education meeting internationally accepted standards SAQS

(South Asian Quality Assurance System) NMIMS Hyderabad AMBA UK

Registration process:



Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC on www.nmat.org

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at www.nmat.nmims.edu

For details on the programs, admission, eligibility, selection process and other information, visit www.nmims.edu

About NMIMS:

With the legacy of 40 years, SVKM's NMIMS has grown and expanded from 1 school and single campus to 17 different schools across 8 campuses in India offering over 100+ programs across 16 disciplines and has emerged as one of the top 10 B-schools in India. MBA programs under the purview of School of Business Management (SBM) at Mumbai campus; and MBA programs under 'School of Management' at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore and Navi Mumbai campus offer experiential learning tailored with professional development that sets the foundation for a lifelong impact.

NMIMS has been at the forefront of creating innovations and responding to the market changes much more than any other institution in the country. Started as a management school in 1981, NMIMS has been devoted to excellence in education and research and creating leaders who are socially sensitive and responsive to the environment and can make a difference globally. Based on the institution's performance and contribution to industry and management education, NMIMS was conferred the Deemed University status in 2003 by the Government of India. Since then, the institution has put its footmark in several other disciplines such as Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising, Real Estate and Distance Learning.

About NMAT by GMAC™

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

This year GMAC has introduced two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

