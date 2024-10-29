NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Returns with Double Capacity and New Features

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tremendous success of its inaugural edition, NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is set to return with double capacity for more than 10,000 delegates. Organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF) in the United States and global event organizer Comexposium, NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will take place on June 3-5, 2025, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, promising an even more dynamic line-up of speakers, exhibitors and cutting-edge retail innovations.

"The first edition of Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific surpassed all expectations and business targets, reinforcing that the region is a critical hub for the future of global retail. With representatives from more than 25 retail associations worldwide, NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is an opportunity to engage with leaders from across the global retail ecosystem. The 2025 event promises to be bigger and bolder," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Themed "Retail Unlimited," NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific will spotlight the limitless possibilities in retail, from enhanced customer experiences to digital transformation strategies. This year brings several exciting new features, including the exclusive CEO Club, a gathering space for top retail executives to connect and collaborate on the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities. The Exhibitor Big Ideas stages have also been extended, offering more in-depth sessions on emerging retail technologies, sustainability and leadership trends.

Another highlight is the NRF Innovators Showcase, which will feature the latest in retail technology and breakthrough solutions from progressive companies set to transform the industry.

Furthermore, conference speakers will represent the most creative and influential minds in retail, with breakout sessions and panel discussions highlighting the unlimited retail opportunities available in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

"APAC is the largest and the most diverse retail market in the world with limitless possibilities," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director for APAC at Comexposium. "The enthusiasm we've seen from delegates and industry stakeholders is a testament to the strength of this market. The rebook rate speaks for itself, with 65% of our exhibitors already confirmed. We're excited to return in 2025, bigger and better, as we continue to expand the show's reach and influence worldwide."

Retail professionals, industry luminaries and next-generation solutions providers are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the largest and most influential retail conference in the APAC region. For more information on how to get involved, please visit https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com.

About NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 3-5, 2025. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.