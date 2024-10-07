Olectra emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 327 Electric Buses in Himachal Pradesh

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himachal Pradesh is one of the first states in India to embrace electric mobility, aligning with the nation's commitment to sustainable mobility to reduce carbon emissions.

HRTC, which has recently completed 50 years of service, now serves over 70 lakhs citizens. It remains committed to a sustainable future while safeguarding its rich natural heritage. To increase the green mobility transportation in Himachal State, HRTC had invited bids for 327 no's of electric buses (297 no's of 9m buses and 30 no's of 12m buses) for out-right purchase.

Olectra Emerges as Lowest Bidder for 327 Electric Buses in Himachal Pradesh

After completing the tendering process and upon technical evaluation, Olectra and Switch Mobility were technically qualified, wherein Olectra emerged as the lowest bidder with their offered rates. HRTC is now expected to finalize the order shortly and award it to Olectra to ensure a speedy deployment and meets the urgent needs of citizens.

In the first phase of electric bus deployment, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) launched a ground-breaking electric bus service between Kullu, Manali, and Rohtang Pass in September 2017. 25 buses, supplied by Olectra, were inducted for service. This bus service marked a significant milestone as it was the first in the world to operate electric buses at an altitude of 13,000 feet along the Manali-Rohtang highway.

The deployed Olectra buses have demonstrated exceptional performance in navigating the challenging mountainous routes, ensuring reliable and efficient public transportation even at high altitudes. They have also led to a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, significantly improving air quality in the region. These electric buses operate quietly, effectively mitigating noise pollution, which is crucial for preserving the serene environment of the hilly terrain.

The planned Olectra buses are equipped with the latest innovations, offering superior performance, greater efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort. Features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Air Suspension, and Disc Brakes with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and excellent manoeuvrability to ensure a smooth and safe ride for passengers in the terrain of Himachal Pradesh. The 9m buses has a single charge range of 180 kms at 80% SOC, and a seating capacity of 30+D High Back Seats. While the 12m buses has a single charge range of min of 250 kms at 80% SOC, and a seating capacity of 37+D Luxury seats with Push back mechanism 2x2 and calf support.

About Olectra

Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a publicly listed company) is part of the MEIL Group, a pioneer in manufacturing electric buses in India.

