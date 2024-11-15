Olight Unveils New Clip-On Light, Offering Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

LORTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading flashlight company, will kick off its 2024 Black Friday Sale at 8:00 PM (EST) on November 14, running until December 3, the day after Cyber Monday. Customers can look forward to discounts of up to 50% off and the introduction of the brand-new clip-on light, the Oclip Pro.

Olight Black Friday Sale

A Black Friday launch event was held on November 14 at 6:00 PM (EST), where Olight released the Oclip Pro along with other new products. The clip-on light offers three modes—a 500-lumen floodlight, a 120-meter spotlight, and a two-mode red light—plus versatile mounting options, making it ideal for both everyday users and outdoor enthusiasts. With up to 144 hours of runtime, the Oclip Pro is a reliable companion for any lighting need.

During the Black Friday Sale, customers can enjoy a free gift when they log in, along with up to 50% off on select products and additional exciting free gifts with qualifying purchases. Olight's fan-favorite Arkfeld Ultra and Arkfeld Pro will be available at remarkable discounts of up to 40%.

As a special Black Friday feature, Olight is offering free laser engraving customization on eight best-selling models, including popular products like the Arkfeld Ultra, Baton Turbo, and Seeker 4 Pro, allowing customers to personalize their favorite lights and give their loved ones a unique and meaningful gift.

This Black Friday, Olight is not only offering great deals but also expressing gratitude to customers. Reflecting on a year of growth, Olight has continued its commitment to social responsibility through initiatives supporting causes such as breast cancer awareness, autism support, and hurricane relief. This October alone, Olight's charity campaigns raised over $120,000 and donated thousands of lighting products to those in need. These efforts highlight Olight's mission to "Illuminate the World" and make a positive impact in the communities it serves.

"At Olight, we believe in not just lighting up lives, but brightening futures," said Mavis Xiao, Chief Marketing Officer at Olight. "Black Friday is our way of giving back to our loyal customers while continuing to support the causes that matter most."

About Olight:

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

