One Health Assist Makes its Foray into India's Wellness Market

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Assist, a pioneering platform by One Portfolio Advisory Private Limited, marks its official entry into India's health and wellness market. Positioned as the country's first holistic health and wellness ecosystem, One Health Assist focuses on providing complete 'preventions to solutions health journey'.

The brand offers a comprehensive online and offline health ecosystem

With variety of services like digital medical health records, health assessments, continuous health monitoring, consolidated wellness packages, lab tests, health consultations, doctor consultations, medical subscriptions, infant care and pet care and a virtual health shop—all in a single platform designed to make healthcare seamless and preventive, One Health Assist empowers customers to Connect, Communicate and Collaborate seamlessly in today's digital healthcare landscape.

Davinder Bhasin, Founder of One Health Assist, explained, "One Health Assist's entry into the Indian wellness market represents a strategic expansion into a fast-growing sector where preventive and holistic health solutions are in high demand. By integrating preventive healthcare features, we're enabling proactive & preventive health management, crucial for long-term wellness. Even before launch, we have successfully partnered with over 50 brands and onboarded more than 40 wellness experts, and these will exponentially increase now, solidifying our commitment to creating a robust and comprehensive health ecosystem."

Karan Arora, Co-Founder of One Health Assist, added, "Our vision for One Health Assist stems from the growing need to simplify the complexities modern individuals face in managing their healthcare. With strategic investment and strong financial backing, we've been able to expand our capabilities and deliver a seamless, all-in-one health management solution. This positions the platform for rapid scalability. Through strategic partnerships with wellness experts and leading brands, One Health Assist is building a robust network that not only enriches its service offerings but also drives ecosystem synergies, unlocking significant new revenue opportunities."

To spark curiosity and drive engagement, the brand is using its social media to share popular song lyrics with playful and witty twists. Each lyric hint at familiar romantic themes like love, admiration, or attraction, leading the audience to think it's all about romance. For instance, a line like 'teri akhiyaan gulaab?' is paired with the cheeky question, 'Song hai ya symptom? What do you think?' This clever approach is leaving followers both amused and intrigued, building a lighthearted and engaging connection with the campaign. While in the launch phase, the campaign is cleverly flipping the romantic narrative by revealing that the lyrics are symptoms of health conditions.

With a memorable and humorous line like 'Mohabbat hi nahi, health pe bhi dhyaan do!', the campaign is shifting its focus to the importance of health in a fun yet impactful way. This twist encourages the audience to consider their health, leaving a lasting impression through a relatable and enjoyable narrative. To make healthier choices even more accessible, the brand is offering up to 70% off on lab tests, 20% off on medicine subscriptions, free wellness sessions, and more making some purchases virtually free. Users can also earn coins on every purchase and an extra 50 coins each time they upload their health records, creating an economical, rewarding way to stay on top of their health journey.

This isn't just about solving health problems; it's about empowering people to tackle issues at their root for lasting well-being. The platform, inspired by the founders' own challenges in managing health records, is a secure digital hub that always ensure consumer privacy and safety, as well as HIPAA certified that centralizes and protects health information, making it accessible to users whenever needed. With its innovative One Health Score, individuals can track vital health metrics, transforming data into actionable insights that support personalized health goals. This core feature is aimed at simplifying patients' journeys from prevention to solutions by maintaining a dynamic health score, which tailors' access to verified healthcare experts and reliable wellness products.

