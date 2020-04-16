Online Exam Software Market was Estimated to be US$ 252.82 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.12 % Over the Forecast Period; Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evaluation of a person's abilities can be done through several means. However, the basic principle, which is the comparison of an individual's abilities with that of his peers, remains the same. China is considered as the first country to have a standardized examination system. This system can be traced back to the early 6th AD. Education has been a priority for most government bodies around the globe. The sector has been at the forefront of embracing digital technologies. Online-based tests ensure that the evaluation process becomes simplified and it allows the institutes to save countless man-hours. Businesses are also resorting to online evaluations for selecting suitable candidates. The online exam software provides the end-users with a diverse set of options to evaluate a candidate's IQ, EQ, job skills and situational awareness. Furthermore, online exams also ensuring in curbing plagiarism. With the advancement in AI, the online software vendors are providing response-based questions. The difficulty level of the succeeding questions will be based on the correctness and response time of the candidates. One such example is that of the Graduate Record Examinations in the U.S., which is a standardized exam that is taken by those candidates who are opting for a graduate degree. The global online exam software market is expected to show considerable growth, especially in the APAC region, due to rapid digitization in schools, colleges and government bodies, which in turn is creating demand for internet-based tests.

Pandemics such as the current Coronavirus situation has disrupted the academic schedule of numerous schools and universities around the globe. They are increasingly resorting to online exam software to conduct periodic evaluations and entrance tests. Also, with the usage of automated solutions, candidates/students are further being provided with an eco-friendly alternative to the pen and paper system, helping them in managing time by providing timely notifications during an exam. Additionally, owing to increasing rate of online certification programs, candidates are now being able to share it across various networking sites such as LinkedIn, thus aiding in the overall development and surge of online-based tests. The global online exam software market thus is projected to attain attractive investment, considering the proliferation of smart devices and internet that is facilitating for online evaluations.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online exam software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the solutions segment accounted for the highest share in 2018. The increasing demand for faster and easier evaluations can be cited as a reason for this.

The highest share in the 2018 global online exam software market came from the large organizations. Large education institutes and businesses allocate a higher budget for IT-related activities. The higher number of students and candidate demand customised, large scale software solutions.

As far as geography is concerned, APAC region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years. This can be attributed to increase in popularity of online exam software in countries such as India and China . A large number of candidates appear in higher education entrance examinations in these countries.

and . A large number of candidates appear in higher education entrance examinations in these countries. Some of the players operating in the online exam software market are Batia Infotech, Classtime AG, EDBASE , ExamSoft, Fry-IT Ltd , Ginger Webs Pvt. Ltd , Intelligent Assessment Technologies Limited , Maxinity Software Ltd , Mettl Online Assessmen, ProctorExam, Questionmark Computing Limited , QuizCV, Speedwell Software , Talview, Testportal, TestReach Ltd. and Trax UK, amongst others.

Online Exam Software Market:

By Offerings

Solutions



Cloud based





On Premise



Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By End Users

Education



K-12





Higher Education



Government



Businesses

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

