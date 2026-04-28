Opus Technologies Appoints Milind Kukday as Chief Engineering & Delivery Officer

Advances engineering and delivery leadership, powered by opus.AI, to accelerate AI-led execution and platform innovation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a leading domain native engineering partner for banking, payments, and fintech, today announced the appointment of Milind Kukday as Chief Engineering & Delivery Officer.

This appointment marks an important step in Opus Technologies' growth as it strengthens its engineering and delivery capabilities while embedding AI into its core delivery model through opus.AI.

"Milind's leadership comes at a defining moment as we scale our engineering and delivery capabilities. Our focus remains on combining domain expertise with disciplined execution to deliver measurable outcomes. As we embed AI into how we build and deliver, Milind's experience will be critical in driving the next phase of growth and client impact," said Srini Rajamani, CEO, Opus Technologies.

Milind Kukday brings extensive experience across delivery, product, and large-scale transformation in banking and payments. Most recently, as Chief Delivery and Product Officer at Veripark, he led global delivery and engineering portfolios across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, driving faster time-to-market, stronger client value, and scalable growth. Prior to this, he spent 17 years at Accenture, leading transformation programs for financial institutions across cards, payments, and wealth management.

"Opus has built a strong foundation as a domain native engineering partner with a clear focus on execution and outcomes. opus.AI is embedded into the core of delivery, augmenting engineering practices and accelerating value realization. I look forward to scaling AI-led delivery excellence and driving long-term value for our clients," said Milind Kukday, Chief Engineering & Delivery Officer, Opus Technologies.

At Opus Technologies, Milind will focus on strengthening global delivery operations, advancing AI-infused engineering practices, and enabling differentiated platforms and intellectual property creation.

About us

Opus is a trusted engineering partner to payment providers, banks, and fintechs navigating change in a real-time, digital-first world.

Our promise is simple: Business Value Acceleration. Realization. Maximization.

We deliver on this promise through the Opus trifecta-a domain-native engineering skillset, a value-creation mindset, and an Al augmented toolset that drives business agility.

From MVP (Minimum Viable Product) to MPT (Maximum Possible Transformation), Opus turns engineering into business advantage.

Visit https://opustechglobal.com/ to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

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