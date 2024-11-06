Opus Technologies Named Among India's Top 100 (Mid-Size) Best Workplaces for Women 2024 by Great Place To Work® India

PUNE, India, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2024

Opus Technologies has achieved a significant milestone, earning recognition as India's Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2024 by Great Place to Work© India. This prestigious accolade underscores our commitment to creating an environment where women can thrive professionally and make substantial contributions.

At Opus, we recognize the immense value women bring to our organization. Our female employees consistently demonstrate leadership, drive innovation, and excel across all levels of the company. This recognition celebrates their achievements and reaffirms our dedication to fostering a workplace that empowers women in tech.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 200 organizations among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2024 have been recognized. These organizations, among other practices, particularly excel both in people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces for 2024 can be viewed on our website.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, we've long recognized that when people feel truly supported and valued, businesses don't just survive—they thrive. This rings especially true for women in the workplace. By fostering environments that prioritize flexibility, equity, and inclusion, we empower all employees to bring their full potential to work every day.

However, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. Despite years of progress, women's representation in the workforce has plateaued at 26%, with a mere 122% in executive or C-level positions. More concerning is the declining workplace sentiment among women, signaling a growing disconnect in their work environments.

Our research unequivocally shows that when women experience a sense of belonging, they are 6 times more likely to consider their workplace great. This stark statistic underscores the immense potential waiting to be unlocked in organizations that prioritize inclusivity and equality.

As we launch India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2024 report, we celebrate the companies leading the charge in creating truly inclusive environments. These organizations understand that championing women isn't just about meeting quotas—it's about cultivating a culture where everyone can thrive.

To all the winners of India's Best Workplaces for Women: congratulations on setting the gold standard. Your commitment to fostering environments where women feel valued, heard, and empowered serves as an inspiration and a call to action for us all. Together, let's continue to build workplaces where every individual, regardless of gender, can reach their full potential."

- Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work®️ India

Praveen TM, CEO of Opus Technologies, stated, "Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work© India is a significant milestone for us. This honor highlights our commitment to building a workplace where every woman feels valued and empowered to lead. We firmly believe that our diverse workforce is key to our innovation and growth, and we will continue to champion equality and inclusivity in all aspects of our organization."

Speaking about the achievement, Babitha P, Chief People Officer at Opus Technologies, said, "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. At Opus, we are dedicated to creating an environment where everyone, particularly women, can thrive and feel empowered. Embracing diverse perspectives is at the heart of our culture and a key driver of our success."

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Opus Technologies:

With nearly three decades of experience, Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and fintech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

