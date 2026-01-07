Orbbec Unveils Gemini 305 and Gemini 345Lg at CES 2026, Advancing 3D Vision Synergy with NVIDIA Jetson Thor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading provider of robotics and AI vision, unveiled two breakthrough stereo 3D cameras at CES 2026: the Gemini 305 for robotic wrist mounting and the Gemini 345Lg for harsh environments. Announcements include full Gemini series compatibility with NVIDIA Jetson Thor and expanded dual-hub manufacturing across China and Vietnam.

Gemini 305: Purpose-Built for Robotic Manipulation

Gemini 305 measures 42mm × 42mm × 23mm and weighs just 65g, purpose-built for robotic wrist mounting

Designed for robotic wrists and hands, Gemini 305 is an ultra-compact stereo vision camera optimized for close-range manipulation. At 42 × 42 × 23 mm and 65 g, it supports 4 cm minimum working distance, 4–100 cm depth range, and sub-millimeter accuracy at 15 cm. With real-time megapixel depth and color output, global-shutter stereo design, and depth–color aligned FOV of 88° × 65°, Gemini 305 enables precise recognition and grasping in dynamic scenes.

What sets Gemini 305 apart is independent color and depth resolution configuration—overcoming traditional ISP constraints. One-click switching between "Depth + Color" and "Dual RGB" modes optimizes data efficiency for diverse algorithmic workloads.

A GMSL2/FAKRA variant (Gemini 305g) provides robust, low-loss transmission for high-frequency motion on robotic arms.

"Every degree of visual coverage at the wrist translates directly to more agile robot performance," said Mike McSweeney, VP of Sales. "Gemini 305's close-range capabilities and flexible imaging modes make it ideal for small-part recognition and humanoid robotics."

Gemini 345Lg: Industrial-Grade Outdoor Vision

Built for demanding environments, Gemini 345Lg features IP67 protection, -20°C to 65°C operation, dual-mode depth FOV up to 104° × 87°, and GMSL2 connectivity. Orbbec successfully tested eight units simultaneously on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin with precise synchronization.

At the platform level, Orbbec's Gemini 330 series completed full validation with NVIDIA Jetson Thor SoM. This integration supports advanced robotics workloads, including humanoid robots and next-generation AMRs, while reducing integration complexity and time to market.

Orbbec highlighted its global manufacturing expansion, with mass-production capabilities in China and a new Vietnam facility, providing greater supply-chain flexibility.

About Orbbec: Founded in 2013, Orbbec delivers full-stack 3D sensing solutions—spanning stereo vision, structured light, ToF, and LiDAR—to over 3,000 customers in nearly 100 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854181/Gemini_305_measures_42mm___42mm___23mm_weighs_65g.jpg