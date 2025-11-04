Orbia Launches Pune IT Hub to Accelerate Global Digital Transformation

The new hub, powered by Zinnov, will strengthen Orbia's global innovation and technology ecosystem

PUNE, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia, a global sustainable solutions company dedicated to advancing life around the world through its Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials business groups, today announced the launch of its Pune IT Hub.

(From L-R): Rajya-Lakshmi Tokachichu, Head - Pune IT Centre & Global Data and Digital Technologies, Orbia; Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov; Rachel Bare, Global Vice President HR Wavin (Orbia Group); Randhir Chauhan, President of Orbia India

Orbia operates in more than 50 countries and has a long history of developing solutions that address global challenges of food and water security, information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition. The launch of the Pune IT Hub marks an important step in Orbia's transformation to strengthen its digital, data and technology capabilities that support long-term growth and sustainability goals.

Advancing Orbia's Digital Vision

The Pune IT Hub will serve as a global center for Orbia's digital transformation programs. It will focus on data and analytics, cloud engineering, cybersecurity and automation to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability and customer experience across Orbia's businesses.

The vision of Orbia Pune is to co-create value as an Orbia IT talent hub that provides delivery at scale, operational agility, innovation and acts as an accelerator for Orbia's digital ambitions.

Speaking about this launch, Andrea Bergamini, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Orbia, said, "India has been an important partner in Orbia's global journey. By establishing our IT hub in Pune, we are building on that foundation by embedding innovation and digital expertise into our operations. This hub will help us scale solutions faster, operate more efficiently and create technology that advances life across our businesses and communities."

Why India and Why Pune

India's strong digital talent base, engineering capability and innovation-driven ecosystem made it a natural choice for Orbia's new IT hub. Pune, with its robust technology infrastructure and diverse talent pool, offers the ideal environment for building a scalable and future-ready technology hub.

Rajya-Lakshmi Tokachichu, Head – Orbia IT Pune, Data and Digital Technologies, said, "The Pune IT hub reflects Orbia's commitment to building world-class digital capabilities from India. We will focus on data, automation and digital engineering to create scalable solutions that deliver value to our global businesses and customers."

A Step Toward Scalable Innovation

The Pune IT hub was conceptualized and developed in collaboration with Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm.

Karthik Padmanabhan , Managing Partner, Zinnov, said: "Orbia's Pune IT hub shows how established global enterprises can combine purpose, technology and talent to accelerate transformation. It reflects Orbia's forward-looking approach to building sustainable and scalable innovation."

With this launch, Orbia continues to strengthen its commitment to using technology and collaboration to drive innovation, efficiency and sustainable growth across its global businesses.

For more information about Orbia Pune and career opportunities, visit the Orbia Pune LinkedIn page.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, London and Paris. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value – across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators – in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Providing full suite of M&A advisory offerings including buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion;

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

