Osstem Implant Solidifies Global Leadership through Strict 'Quality Management'

Established a global production belt across Korea, USA, China, and Brazil, with annual global production surpassing 22 million sets.

Achieved industry-leading quality target of 'under 100PPM'.

Invested over 10% of revenue in R&D, establishing its position as a 'Global Dental Total Solution Provider'.

Accelerated large-scale investment in R&D and production infrastructure, including the completion of the Songdo Triple Tower in Korea and the expansion of the Pennsylvania plant in the USA.

NEW DELHI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant, the world's No. 1 dental implant company by sales volume, is accelerating its journey toward becoming the 'Global No. 1 Dental Company' based on its expanding global production bases and superior quality management system.

Panoramic view of the Songdo Triple Tower in Korea

By bringing its production base in Brazil into full operation alongside existing facilities in Korea, the USA, and China, Osstem Implant has successfully completed its 'Global 4-Region Manufacturing Belt'. Currently, Osstem's annual global production exceeds 22 million sets, allowing the company to respond effectively to rapidly increasing global demand.

In 2025, the company strengthened its infrastructure for next-generation technological innovation by completing the 'Triple Tower,' an R&D-focused complex in Songdo International City, Korea. Simultaneously, Osstem fortified its strategic outposts for the North and South American markets through the acquisition of 'Implacil,' the third-largest implant company in Brazil, and the expansion of its Pennsylvania plant in the USA.

The core engine driving this global growth is an 'Uncompromising Quality' philosophy. Osstem applies internal quality management standards that are significantly stricter than international GMP certifications. The company currently maintains a quality target of under 100PPM (Parts Per Million, less than one defect per 10,000 units) to ensure near-perfect quality.

To ensure quality stability, Osstem operates a '6-Major Key Process Management' system and a '5-Stage Precision Inspection System,' which includes self-inspection, machining inspection, surface inspection, incoming inspection, and final shipping inspection. This comprehensive inspection framework fundamentally prevents the possibility of defects. Furthermore, the company maintains an optimal manufacturing environment, including cleanrooms and DI (Deionized) water production facilities, while operating an advanced quality management system that responds immediately to customer feedback (VOC).

Osstem's global credibility has been reaffirmed through numerous international quality certifications. The company has secured rigorous certifications from major authorities worldwide, including Korea's KGMP, the US FDA, Europe's MDR, Japan's QMS, and China's CFDA, proving the safety and efficacy of its products.

Osstem is strategically fostering its R&D sector by investing more than 10% of its annual revenue into research and development. Currently, approximately 900 researchers are working across 15 specialized institutes within the Osstem Central Research Institute, covering fields such as implants, equipment, materials, orthodontics, and digital dentistry. Based on this investment, Osstem independently develops products essential for dental treatment, solidifying its position as a 'Total Solution Provider' for the dental industry beyond being a simple implant manufacturer.

This unparalleled quality and research capability are translating into tangible results in the global market. At 'AEEDC Dubai 2026,' the largest dental exhibition in the Middle East held last January, Osstem's SOI implants and digital solutions received high praise from dentists worldwide as "innovative technologies that dramatically shorten the healing period".

"Our strict quality management standards and continuous R&D investment are integral to our quality-first management," said an official from Osstem Implant. "With the goal of reaching 3 trillion KRW in sales by 2028, we will fulfill our responsibility as a Global Dental Provider by delivering the highest quality products to practitioners everywhere in the world".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920005/image1.jpg