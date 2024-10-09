OTM recognised as the 'Leading Travel Trade Show in India and Asia', in a customised study by NielsenIQ commissioned by Fairfest Media

The customised study, conducted by NielsenIQ — the world's leading consumer intelligence company and commissioned by Fairfest Media, indicated that travel industry professionals who attended multiple trade shows in the region identified OTM as a leading travel trade show in India and Asia.

MUMBAI, India , Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTM Mumbai has been named the #1 travel trade show in India and Asia in a customised market research study commissioned by Fairfest Media Limited which was conducted by NielsenIQ – the world's leading consumer intelligence company. The customised research, conducted among participants and visitors who have attended two or more travel trade shows in the region, found a 'significantly higher quantum of respondents stating OTM (Mumbai) to be the leading show at a National, Regional and Asia level' — outperforming other major shows in the region, including ITB Asia, ITB India and SATTE Delhi.

The comprehensive survey evaluated 18 international travel trade shows across Asia and 20 regional shows in India. In addition to identifying the leading travel trade show, the survey highlighted key findings related to exhibitors' and visitors' overall experience, satisfaction, and willingness to attend again.

Key Survey Findings:

OTM as the Top Trade Show in India : 59% of respondents across India selected OTM as their preferred trade show, a significantly higher percentage than any other event in the country.

: 59% of respondents across selected OTM as their preferred trade show, a significantly higher percentage than any other event in the country. Leadership in Asia : In the broader Asia -wide context, OTM secured 42% of the vote, significantly higher than other events in Asia , further reinforcing its position as a market leader.

: In the broader -wide context, OTM secured 42% of the vote, significantly higher than other events in , further reinforcing its position as a market leader. Exhibitor and Visitor Satisfaction : OTM outperformed its competitors in terms of satisfaction with the quality of exhibits and the profile of visitors.

: OTM outperformed its competitors in terms of satisfaction with the quality of exhibits and the profile of visitors. Venue Quality: OTM garnered 'significantly higher satisfaction regarding the quality of the venue across all competition on Top Box Satisfaction,' says the customised study conducted by NielsenIQ & commissioned by Fairfest Media.

The survey extensively covered several granular aspects of satisfaction, including the quality of exhibits, the profile of visitors, the relevance of speakers and conference sessions, and the quality of venue and other services. A copy of the report submitted to Fairfest Media by NielsenIQ is available here. (link)

The fieldwork by NielsenIQ is done in an unbiased manner without intervention from Fairfest Media Limited and quality control procedures were followed strictly. The date of the fieldwork is 2nd Aug to 4th Sept 2024. The areas covered in the customised study (conducted by NielsenIQ & commissioned by Fairfest Media) include India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Kingdom, Kenya, Bahrain, Thailand, Maldives, Rwanda, Greece, Malaysia, Seoul, Philippines, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Africa. The population covered includes exhibitors and visitors of travel trade shows. The sample size was overall (N=312); exhibitors (N=23), visitors (N=289). The total usable database of visitors shared with NielsenIQ was over 14,000 and of exhibitors was over 2,200. The sampling method was online, purposive sampling.

These findings confirm that OTM consistently delivers high-quality buyers and offers the highest return on investment (ROI) for participants. The survey results reinforce OTM's status as the leading B2B show in Asia for travel industry professionals.



The next edition of OTM, from 30 January to 1 February 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is expected to be the largest ever, further strengthening its substantial lead in both the country and the region, according to the organisers. It will bring together over 40,000 travel industry professionals from over 60 countries, with pre-qualified buyers from India, Asia and beyond.

About OTM and Fairfest Media Limited

OTM, organised by Fairfest Media Ltd., is the leading travel trade show in Asia and India. Each year, it brings together a global network of exhibitors, buyers, and travel industry professionals to connect, showcase innovations, and generate business opportunities. Fairfest Media also organises TTF-branded travel shows in 7 Indian cities — making it the largest travel trade show organiser in India. As the leading travel show organiser in the region, Fairfest continues to shape the future of travel in the world's fastest-growing market.

