Para Light Shatters Thermal Limits with ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFETs Featuring Industry-Leading RDS(on) Stability

TAIPEI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In power electronics, MOSFET on-resistance R DS ( on ) typically increases as temperature rises, leading to higher heat generation, reduced efficiency, and potential thermal runaway. Para Light Electronics Co., Ltd. (6226.TW), a Taiwan-listed semiconductor packaging leader with over 35 years of expertise, today introduces a breakthrough solution: The ThermaFlat™ series of SiC MOSFETs.

Suppressing Thermal Runaway Risk

image1

Leveraging decades of thermal engineering expertise, Para Light's ThermaFlat™ series delivers unprecedented R DS ( on ) stability across a wide operating temperature range from -25°C to +125°C. Most notably, the PC021S065ANC (650V) model maintains nearly constant resistance throughout this entire temperature span, paired with minimal switching loss. Even more remarkable is the high-voltage offering PD035S120ANC (1200V), which limits R DS ( on ) increase to a mere 26% over the same temperature range—a breakthrough performance that ensures superior system reliability, extended operational lifespan, and significantly lower thermal management costs. These advancements position the ThermaFlat™ series as a game-changer, defining the new global standard for SiC MOSFETs.

Technological Advancements for High Efficiency

Beyond thermal stability, the ThermaFlat™ series incorporates a Kelvin source pin in the TO-247-4 package. This design choice empowers ThermaFlat™ to achieve a maximum 35% reduction in switching losses, providing an outstanding Figure of Merit (FOM) and a tangible boost to overall system efficiency for demanding applications.

Strategic Applications

The ThermaFlat™ SiC MOSFETs are specifically engineered for critical infrastructure and industrial sectors, including:

Server power supplies for data centers and telecom infrastructure.

for data centers and telecom infrastructure. PV Inverters and energy storage systems.

and energy storage systems. EV Fast Charging and grid-tied systems.

and grid-tied systems. Industrial Drives such as servo motors, UPS systems, and welding machines.

Setting a New Standard for Power Efficiency

As global demand for high-efficiency power systems accelerates, Para Light's entry into the SiC MOSFETs market delivers a definitive solution to long-standing thermal challenges. By merging advanced packaging technology with innovative thermal design, the ThermaFlat™ series sets a new benchmark for reliability and efficiency in next-generation power electronics.

# Media & Sales Contact:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933365/image1.jpg