Paranjape Schemes Ties Up with Empire Grand for the Prestigious Thane Project called codename Lighthouse in the City

THANE, India, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjape Schemes, a leading name in the Indian real estate sector, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Empire Grand for their Thane project – lighthouse in the city. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' efforts for growth and redefine urban living and deliver unparalleled luxury to homebuyers in Thane.

This is a premium residential project located in the prime location, situated on the last available land parcel, the development features thoughtfully designed, spacious homes, making it the perfect setting for families to build lasting memories.

The project is the last land parcel in the Meadows area and will become one of the tallest buildings in the area. Featuring the finest podium and rooftop amenities, the project will attract buyers not just from Thane but from Mumbai too. The project is designed to suit the lifestyle in most sought location in Thane, Meadows. Its location with easy connectivity and luxury lifestyle is set to draw buyers looking to upgrade lifestyle.

High-street shopping, parks, and lush greenery, alongside top-rated schools, fine dining restaurants, and luxury hotels. With a well-known hospital next door and excellent healthcare facilities nearby, these premium amenities offer unmatched convenience and comfort.

Introducing two beautifully designed towers with spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments, complete with a stylish clubhouse and swimming pool. Spread over 30,000 sq. ft. of open spaces, the property offers modern amenities like a sky lounge, yoga deck, and multipurpose areas. Enjoy special features such as reflexology paths, barbecue zones, and cabanas, along with fitness options like dedicated spaces for aerobics, Zumba, and dance, creating the perfect mix of luxury and active living.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Paranjape, Head of Business Development, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd, stated, "We are excited to partner with Empire Grand for this iconic project. Thane is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for homebuyers, and with this project we aim to set a new benchmark in luxury living. We remain committed to our vision of delivering exceptional quality and innovation, continuously adapting to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers."

Ms. Apurva Mhaske, Director at Empire Grand, added, "This partnership with Paranjape Schemes brings together two strong brands with a history of delivering excellence in real estate. This will not only be a landmark in Thane but also a project that exemplifies superior living for discerning buyers."

About Paranjape Schemes

With a legacy of over 35 years, Paranjape Schemes has to its credit over 210 top of the line projects with a strong presence in residential and commercial sector across 9 cities They are pioneers in developing housing for senior citizens along with curated housing for differently abled. With a major market presence in Pune, Paranjape Schemes has also expanded their footprints in Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru and Vadodara

MahaRERA Registration Number P51700022773