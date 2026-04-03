PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups worldwide, is proud to announce the official close of its acquisition of Mortgage Cadence, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending solutions.

MortgageCadence

With the completion of this strategic acquisition, Mortgage Cadence joins the PartnerOne portfolio, gaining a long-term platform for growth, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. The integration will accelerate Mortgage Cadence's ability to transform the mortgage origination experience for lenders and borrowers, streamlining loan origination, reducing operational costs, and enhancing borrower experiences through AI, robust automation and new capabilities.

This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Mortgage Cadence and further solidifies PartnerOne's position as a global leader in enterprise software.

"Welcoming Mortgage Cadence into the PartnerOne family marks a pivotal moment for both organizations," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President at PartnerOne. "We are committed to empowering Mortgage Cadence's talented team, supporting their innovation, and expanding the resources needed to serve customers and partners at the highest level. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of digital mortgage technology."

PartnerOne is committed to ensuring stability and a seamless transition for Mortgage Cadence's customers and partners. Continuing its tradition of investing in enduring software companies, PartnerOne will provide Mortgage Cadence with the resources and operational excellence needed to evolve its platform and deepen customer relationships.

About PartnerOne

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 2000 enterprises and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world. With an "Acquire. Invest. Grow." philosophy, PartnerOne provides a "forever-home" for acquired businesses and helps them thrive with shared resources and sustained investment. For more information, visit www.partnerone.com .

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry's most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable, offering an open architecture designed to meet the needs of today's lenders. For more information, visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

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