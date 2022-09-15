Patagonia chooses Naia™ Renew ES for its low-impact line of work tees

Eastman's enhanced-sustainability fiber will be used in a limited run of shirts for the outdoor apparel retailer

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman, maker of Naia™ Renew sustainable fibers and yarns, announces that it has collaborated with Patagonia® to offer a limited run of T-shirts made with Naia™ Renew ES — Eastman's latest fiber offering made with increased recycled content — for the outdoor apparel retailer's Workwear line.

Photo by Tim Davis - Courtesy of Patagonia.

Named for its enhanced sustainability, Naia™ Renew ES is made with 60% recycled content. Unlike other cellulose-based yarns and fibers, this option requires fewer virgin materials to make an environmentally friendly product. Naia™ Renew ES is made from a combination of molecularly recycled waste material (40%), recycled cellulose (20%) and renewable wood pulp (40%).

The 20% recycled cellulose comes from waste materials, textiles waste and non-forest-derived cellulose waste. This innovation is made possible through Eastman's continuous efforts to collaborate with eco-conscious partners throughout the value chain. For example, the Naia™ team has partnered with GP Cellulose, a pulp supplier with a focus on sustainability, to integrate renewable forest fibers and non-forest fiber solutions into its feedstock.

The remaining 40% recycled content* comes from Eastman's cutting-edge molecular recycling technology that breaks down hard-to-recycle waste materials like plastic packaging and old carpet into fundamental building blocks to produce the acetic acid used to make cellulose acetate yarn and fiber. This process not only produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions but also diverts waste materials from landfills, incinerators and other undesirable end-of-life destinations, finding new value for pre- and postconsumer waste that is not suitable for recycling by traditional means.

"Patagonia has always been a company that chooses its fibers carefully and responsibly," said Ruth Farrell, Eastman textiles general manager. "The collaboration we've enjoyed with Patagonia has been instrumental in developing materials that appeal to its customers — environmentally conscientious people who work and play hard. Patagonia customers want garments that reflect who they are and what they care about without compromise on comfort and quality."

Patagonia's Workwear line is a Fair Trade line of apparel made for people who work hard daily to make the planet a better place to live, perform and produce. It features durable, low-impact fibers with a lower carbon footprint. Learn more at www.patagonia.com/workwear.

Naia™ fibers and yarns are responsibly sourced from sustainably managed pine and eucalyptus forests. Eastman has aligned its entire forestry supply chain with Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) sourcing standards, including controlled wood procedures. Eastman holds FSC® (C140711) and PEFC™ Chain of Custody certifications, and all its suppliers hold internationally recognized forestry certifications as well. Furthermore, Eastman has partnered with Canopy to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to sustainable forestry management.

"Now more than ever, people want to know how and where our clothes are made, paying particular attention to what they're made from," Farrell said. "Naia™ Renew ES is our answer to the overconsumption of raw materials, a growing plastic waste problem, and rising greenhouse gases caused by deforestation. It's a future-focused fiber made with the next generations in mind — one that doesn't compromise on the quality of the garment or the health of our planet."

For more information on eco-conscious Naia™ and Eastman's Naia™ sustainability goals, visit https://naia.eastman.com/sustainability.

*Mass balance approach

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Media contact:

Tombras

Jacob Teetzmann

[email protected]

+1 423.494.3673

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898002/Photo_by_Tim_Davis.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813072/Naia_1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Eastman