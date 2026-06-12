Payroll Moves into Strategic Spotlight as Workforce Complexity Grows: ADP

As regulatory pressure and employee expectations rise, payroll data, technology and governance are reshaping how organisations make critical workforce decisions with greater precision and confidence

CHENNAI, India, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll in India is undergoing a significant transformation, moving beyond its traditional administrative remit to become a strategic enabler of workforce planning, compliance and employee experience, according to ADP's annual Future of Pay 2026: India report.

As artificial intelligence reshapes how work gets done and introduces new layers of workforce complexity, payroll in India is undergoing a significant transformation—moving beyond its traditional administrative remit to become a strategic enabler of workforce planning, compliance and employee experience. This shift underscores the growing need for trusted partners to manage high-stakes payroll and HR processes with accuracy and accountability.

Drawing on insights from senior HR, finance and payroll leaders across India, the report highlights how rising cost pressures, regulatory changes, shifting labour markets and rapid technological advancement are reshaping expectations of payroll. While accuracy and timeliness remain non-negotiable, organisations increasingly view payroll as a source of insight that informs business decisions and builds employee trust. In a context where the cost of getting payroll and compliance wrong continues to rise, the value of getting it right has never been greater.

One of the clearest findings is the growing importance of payroll data in workforce strategy. Over 94% of organisations surveyed report that payroll data now plays a meaningful role in decisions on hiring, retention and cost management reinforcing payroll's role as a critical source of insight in building an AI-powered workforce. Six in ten organisations already use payroll data for budget simulations, while many also apply it to workforce planning, variable pay modelling and market benchmarking.

"Payroll is no longer a function that organisations consider after decisions are made," said Rahul Goyal, managing director, ADP India & Southeast Asia. "It has become a starting point for planning, enabling more informed and timely decisions while ensuring the accuracy and compliance that employees rely on."

The report highlights that, despite its growing importance, accuracy remains the foundation of effective pay practices. Payroll teams are dealing with increasing complexity due to fragmented systems, manual data inputs and evolving regulations, including the Code on Wages. Nearly 45% of organisations view managing payroll compliance across regions as a key challenge, driving greater focus on governance, integration and automation. This is driving a shift toward more integrated, AI-enabled and service-backed payroll models that combine automation with human expertise.

Pay transparency is also gaining prominence, with approximately half of all surveyed organisations identifying it as a strategic priority in the next phase. Employees increasingly expect clarity on how pay decisions are made, including salary ranges, performance linkages and market data. Organisations are responding by introducing clearer pay frameworks and strengthening manager-led communication.

Technology is playing a central role in this evolution. Organisations are investing in integrated payroll and HR platforms, employee self-service tools, predictive analytics and AI-enabled capabilities. More than 96% of respondents report some level of adoption or plans to implement predictive analytics, and one in two organisations plans to introduce AI-powered payroll systems within the next 12 months while emphasising the need for responsible use, strong data governance and continued human oversight to ensure fairness, transparency and quality. In this approach, AI acts as a teammate, automating repetitive tasks, improving accuracy and surfacing insights so people can focus on work requiring judgment and expertise.

Employee financial wellbeing has also emerged as a core payroll outcome. Over half of organisations plan to prioritise financial wellness initiatives, including flexible pay options, educational programmes and earned wage access, reflecting rising expectations for a more flexible, supportive and people-centric employee experience.

"The future of payroll lies in combining reliable execution with insight, governance and technology," Goyal added. "Organisations that achieve this balance will be better positioned to support workforce confidence, compliance and long-term growth."

For more details, please download the full report from ADP India's website here.

About the report

The Future of Pay 2026 report is based on insights from 344 senior HR, Finance, and Payroll leaders across India. It examines how organisations are evolving payroll strategies to meet changing workforce, regulatory, and business demands.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises — and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

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