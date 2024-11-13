PDRL Secures Order for 500 AeroGCS Software Licenses from AVPL International, Signalling Major Growth in India's Drone Ecosystem

NASHIK, India, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDRL, an innovative drone technology leader based in Nashik, Maharashtra, is thrilled to announce a landmark order of 500 AeroGCS software licenses from AVPL International (AITMC Ventures Ltd.). AVPL International, a key player in Aerial Innovative Technology for Mapping and Conservation (AITMC), has partnered with PDRL in a move that underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing India's drone industry and its application in agriculture and mapping.

Empowering the Indian Drone and Agriculture Sectors

AVPL International's operations extend across 12 states and encompass an extensive network of 50 Global Incubation and Skill hubs (GISH), with an additional 20 World Incubation and Skill Hubs (WISH) focused on the drone and agriculture sectors. These hubs play a critical role in fostering technological innovation, building workforce skills, and creating opportunities in India's expanding drone landscape. The substantial order of drone software licenses from PDRL will empower AVPL International's mission to integrate cutting-edge drone technology into precision agriculture, environmental conservation, and resource mapping.

AeroGCS GREEN: The Backbone of Indian Agriculture Drone Operations

AeroGCS GREEN , a software developed by PDRL, has quickly gained recognition as India's premier, made-in-India Ground Control Station (GCS) software suite tailored specifically for agriculture drone operations. From precision flying to agriculture spraying and comprehensive drone analytics, AeroGCS offers a robust solution for every aspect of drone usage in agriculture. This product has become indispensable in the Indian drone industry, driving efficiency and data-driven insights that are essential for sustainable farming practices.

Strategic Partnership for Technological Advancement and Rural Empowerment

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in AVPL International's vision to transform agriculture and environmental conservation through drone technology. By deploying PDRL's advanced technology, AVPL International aims to optimize resource use in agriculture, and support conservation projects across India.

PDRL and AVPL International have expressed excitement about the potential this collaboration holds for the future. "Partnering with AVPL International represents a significant milestone for PDRL, allowing us to contribute meaningfully to India's agricultural and environmental sectors," said Mr. Anil Chandaliya, CEO of PDRL. Further, Himanshu Sharma, CEO at AVPL International stated "We're enthusiastic about a collaborative future that drives sustainable growth and technological advancement, fostering progress in precision agriculture and beyond."

A Milestone for India's Drone Ecosystem

The collaboration promises to catalyse transformative progress in drone technology and its applications in agriculture, positioning India as a global leader in drone innovation.

About PDRL:

Established in 2018, PDRL has swiftly risen as a dominant force in the Drone Technology, commanding a market share exceeding 50%. With three patents secured and three more in the pipeline, PDRL is committed to pioneering advancements that Create More Time to Live.

Central to PDRL's mission is the development of cutting-edge drone technologies that streamline operations, boost efficiencies, and create more time to live.

At the heart of PDRL's innovation is AeroMegh, a revolutionary drone SaaS solution integrating flight management, data capture, processing, and analytics. AeroMegh consists of: AeroGCS: Ensures seamless flight operations, AeroMegh GeoAI platform Delivers precise photogrammetry solutions and provides advanced GeoAI data analytics. Together, these products empower users with actionable insights, simplifying drone operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

PDRL remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation. By leveraging eco-friendly drone solutions, PDRL aims to mitigate carbon footprints and promote environmentally conscious practices across various sectors.

Through continuous research and development, strategic partnerships, and unwavering customer focus, PDRL envisions leadership in the market and also a future defined by efficiency, sustainability, and enduring societal impact.

Contact Details:

[email protected], +91 7770013322