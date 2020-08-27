Persistent Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Lambda, a Serverless Compute Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda recognizing that Persistent follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Persistent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering AWS Lambda, a serverless compute service that lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Quote from Samir Agarwal, VP Alliance of Persistent Systems:

"Coming on the heels of achieving the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS IoT Competency designations, achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda demonstrates not only our technical expertise but also our ability to execute and deliver on these solutions for our customers. The combination of AWS and Persistent expertise has proved to be a major benefit for our customers, creating some of the most sophisticated cloud-based solutions possible."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services, such as AWS Lambda.

Persistent has an extensive relationship with AWS to help businesses achieve their goals by leveraging the serverless capabilities of AWS Lambda. Persistent's architecture with AWS Lambda was built on five pillars of operational excellence – security, reliability, performance, efficiency, and cost optimization. Persistent's certified experts help companies achieve agility and save significant costs, helping to achieve zero administration to run code for virtually any type of application or backend service. AWS certified Persistent as an AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner based on the breadth and complexity of the serverless solutions the company has delivered for customers such as:

A US-based life science product manufacturer which scaled and automated backend web applications, to move quickly and focus on the business case, while trusting security and scaling to AWS.

A US-based ISV which automated event processing so that new requirements could be added without impacting the pipeline, saving 30% effort in onboarding and processing new events.

A US-based healthcare service provider which built a web application for cloud solutions to achieve better scalability, independent code structure and freedom of choice of application language.

Persistent has extensive experience in a wide range of IT implementation and development solutions with AWS. Persistent has a proven track record of composing the digital mosaic of cloud-based platforms and applications with the required know-how around integration and user interfaces. The company is focused on enabling organizations to be software-driven, primarily in the healthcare, banking/financial services, manufacturing, and product engineering sectors.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit www.persistent.com/FLCS.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Ken Montgomery

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 213 500 8355

[email protected]

Saviera Barretto

Archetype

+91 84249 17719

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.persistent.com



SOURCE Persistent Systems